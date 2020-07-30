Floridians asked to keep an eye on Tropical Storm Isaias

National Hurricane Center continues to stress the uncertainty of the forecast for Tropical Storm Isaias, which is expected to be near the Florida coast by weekend. State and local officials are urging residents to stay tuned to the weather.
At 8 a.m. Monday, Isaias was 125 miles west of Ponce, Puerto Rico and 105 miles east-southeast of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The storm was moving northwest at 20 mph. Maximum sustained winds were 60 mph.
The center is expected to move over Hispaniola later today and be near the southeastern Bahamas tonight or early Friday. NHC says Isaias will then move to northwest Bahamas or southern Florida on Friday night and Saturday.
Little change in strength is forecast until Isaias makes landfall in Dominican Republic later today. Isaias is a large storm. Tropical-storm force winds extend outward up to 415 mph from the center.
In the forecast discussion, NHC continues to point to the uncertainty in the storm’s track and intensity after it moves across the mountains of Hispaniola. Most computer models now show the storm tracking more toward the east coast of Florida, which is good news for Pinellas County and Tampa Bay. And some models are showing Isaias strengthening into a hurricane later in the forecast period. But NHC is keeping Isaias as a tropical storm for now.
National Weather Service Office in Ruskin says the local forecast for the weekend depends on the Isaias’ track. If the storm stays east, there will likely be little to no impact; however, if the track shifts back to the west, the county could experience direct tropical weather.
“As is always the case during the tropical season, the best advice is to monitor the forecast closely and have a plan and supplies in place now,” NWS said.
Pinellas County is monitoring the storm and urging residents and guests to do the same. The Duke Energy Center for the Arts Mahaffey Theater COVID-19 testing site will suspend operations at 7 p.m. tonight (July 30) and will remain closed on Friday and Saturday.
County Information Center is open for preparedness questions. Call 727-464-4333. Residents who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the CIC via online chat at bit.ly/PinellasChat.
The busiest time of the Atlantic hurricane season is mid-August to late October. If you haven’t made preparations, this is the time to do so.
Pinellas County Emergency Management has lots of information on how to prepare for tropical weather. Visit www.pinellascounty.org/resident/disasters.htm. Be sure to check out the preparedness guide at www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/PDF/All_Hazard_Guide.pdf.
Season’s forecast
NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center released its 2020 Atlantic hurricane season outlook on May 21. Forecasters say it is most likely that the season will be above average and could possibly be very active.
Odds are 60% that the season will be above normal, 30% it will be near normal and 10% it will be below normal.
Forecasters gave a 70% chance that 13-19 named storms would form with winds of 39 mph or higher, six-10 hurricanes with winds of 74 mph or higher and three-six major hurricanes, which are Category 3 or above with winds of 111 mph or higher.
An average season includes 12 named storms with six strengthening into a hurricane and three becoming a major hurricane.
NOAA will update the outlook before the busy season arrives.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.