State says juvenile arrests at lowest levels in 44 years

Juvenile arrests in Florida are down 8%, according to a recent delinquency report released by the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice.
Gov. Ron DeSantis and DJJ Secretary Simone Marstiller announced the news Oct. 17, noting that juvenile arrests have gone down 27% in the last five years, marking the lowest juvenile arrest level in Florida in 44 years.
The report covers the years 2014-2015 through 2018-2019.
“The continued decline in juvenile arrests demonstrates our dedication to keeping Florida safe and keeping our young people out of the juvenile justice system through effective prevention and early intervention services,” DeSantis said in a press release.
The report shows a 5% decrease in felony arrests statewide, a 15% decrease in murder/manslaughter, a 17% decrease in burglary arrests and a 12% decrease in auto theft arrests. Misdemeanor arrests were down by 12% during the last fiscal year.
Pinellas County’s report shows the same trend with all juvenile arrests down 15% in 2018-2019 compared to the previous year. Arrests are down 30% from 2014-2015.
Felony arrests went down 11% compared to the previous year and 32% in the last five years. Among the felony arrests, those for burglary declined 17% in 2018-2019 and 46% compared to 2014-2015. Auto theft, which has been a big problem among Pinellas’ youth, also declined. The delinquency report showed a decline of 8% in 2018-2019 and a 38% drop from 2014-2015.
No juvenile arrests for murder/manslaughter were reported in 2018-2019. Three arrests were reported in 2015-2016 and six in 2017-2018.
Misdemeanor arrests of the county’s juveniles also declined 16% from the prior year and 57% in the last five years.
According to the governor’s press release, the state’s reform efforts of its juvenile justice system in recent years have focused heavily on early intervention and prevention services.
Marstiller said DJJ would continue to allocate its resources into preventing and diverting youth away from the juvenile justice system.
“This decrease in juvenile arrests is encouraging,” he said.
Pinellas County’s diversion programs
The Sixth Judicial Circuit, which serves Pinellas and Pasco counties, offers a number of juvenile diversion and arrest avoidance programs.
Eligible juveniles accused of a first-time misdemeanor are offered options that could prevent the filing of an arrest affidavit, according to information at www.jud6.org/ContactInformation/TeenCourtPinellas.html.
The arrest avoidance program centers on juvenile arbitration or intervention. The juveniles have to attend a hearing where they are assigned sanctions or punishments, which could be restitution, writing a letter of apology, an essay assignment, school attendance, behavioral improvements, counseling, community service and/or educational classes.
STOP
Juveniles who are repeat misdemeanor offenders and some third degree felony offenders may get a chance to participate in STOP, which stands for service and treatment for offender prevention.
STOP is a long-term program that requires juvenile offenders to complete specified punishments, such as a minimum of 50 hours community service, mandatory weekly phone contact, counseling (individual or family), school attendance and/or gainful employment, as well as individualized sanctions. In most cases, juveniles that complete all the assigned sanctions avoid prosecution and a juvenile record.
Teen Court
Teen Court is designed to “interrupt developing patterns of criminal behavior” for those under age 18. Juveniles who admit they are guilty of an offense are eligible to participate in Teen Court only one time and they must have a parent or guardian with them at all proceedings.
Juveniles accused of criminal and non-criminal traffic offenses may be referred to Traffic Teen Court. Juveniles that have excessive school absences, five-15 days, may be referred to Truancy Teen Court.
Juveniles are required to go to a hearing where they receive sanctions or punishments decided on by a group of their peers. The defendant then has six weeks to complete the sanctions, which could include counseling, community service, writing essays, writing letters of apology, as well as jail or funeral home tours. They could be required to attend gang awareness programs or classes on conflict resolution, theft prevention, substance abuse or others as decided on by their peers.
At the end of six weeks, if all the sanctions have been done, the juvenile’s charges could be dismissed.
The peers are volunteers from high schools around the county. Teen Court not only provides an alternative for offenders, it also provides an educational opportunity for non-offending teens that get to participate in the justice-system process. The peers take a four-hour training course taught by volunteers from the state attorney and public defender’s office.
For information about becoming a Teen Court volunteer, call 727-582-7400.
Drug Court
The Sixth Circuit also offers Juvenile Drug Court for those with misdemeanor or felony drug charges. The participants will be assigned punishments and are required to submit to random drug tests. They also undergo a drug assessment. They also must attend a monthly hearing to monitor their progress. Successful completion could result in a dismissal of charges.
