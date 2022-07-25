Pinellas County detectives have arrested Douglas Deck, 31, on charges of dealing in stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and removal of a tomb or monument.
From July 12 to July 13, more than 125 bronze vases were removed from cemetery plots at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5750 49th Street N., St. Petersburg, detectives said. The vases were affixed to concrete headstones on gravesites throughout the cemetery to allow for flowers to be placed as ornamental decorations.
The removal of the vases resulted in an estimated loss of approximately $150,000.
Patrol deputies responded to a local scrap metal yard on July 21 and recovered 124 of the stolen bronze vases.
Through “various investigative techniques,” detectives said, they identified Deck as the person who allegedly sold the vases to the scrap yard for $1,150. He was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail on July 23.