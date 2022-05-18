It was touted as an historical time when HMS Ferries began operating the Cross Bay Ferry as a pilot project in fiscal year 2016-2017. The purpose had been to determine if a regional approach to waterborne transportation was feasible in Tampa Bay.
Former St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman and the city of St. Petersburg led the effort to charter ferries from HMS Ferries that operated in New England during summer months to run in Tampa Bay during the winter. HMS Ferries is headquartered in Bainbridge Island, Washington.
Kriseman asked four local governments to partner with St. Petersburg to fund the start-up ferry. Pinellas and Hillsborough counties agreed as did the city of Tampa. The focus had been on providing an alternative means of transportation for commuters and tourists to get across Tampa Bay. The goal had been to reduce traffic on local roadways.
During the pilot year, service was available seven days a week. Each of the member government paid a subsidy of $350,000 for service from November 2016 through April 2017.
Despite what some considered as a success of the pilot, lack of funding and other issues prevented the ferry from returning the next year, much to the dismay of its supporters. Meanwhile, Kriseman continued his efforts to prove waterborne transportation could benefit Tampa Bay.
He returned to the Pinellas County Commission July 17, 2018 and asked for more money to subsidize operations for another season. He had secured a grant from the Florida Department of Transportation to add to the local governments contributions thus reducing the amount of the needed subsidies.
The cost per member government for six months of service was $150,000.
Commuter service was not part of Kriseman’s plan for the second season. It targeted the benefits from the economic impact of all the other reasons people said they had used the ferry during the pilot. The economic impact in 2018 had been $1.5 million.
Those reasons were much the same as they are now — entertainment. Still some believed, as they do now, that it is possible to successfully provide waterborne transportation for commuters.
At the time, Commissioner Dave Eggers was the only one that objected to continuing the county’s financial support. His opinion was the same as it is now: the ferry should be funded by private dollars, not taxpayer money.
Commissioners delayed the vote on the four-year agreement in 2021 because they were displeased that organizers were so late in bringing them into the discussion and seemed to automatically expect them to approve the agreement. Hillsborough County and the cities of Tampa and St. Petersburg had already approved their agreements when Pinellas was asked to do the same.
Commissioner Charlie Justice was upset because he learned about the agreement by reading the newspaper. Burton said he wasn’t aware that Pinellas would be asked for funding, so it had not been included in next year’s budget.
Commissioner Pat Gerard reminded the commission that the first round of funding in 2017 ($350,000) had come from BP settlement money and everyone thought it would be a one-time deal. But instead, the commission had been asked for funding every year since.
She said ridership numbers were so low that it was “a ridiculous waste of money.”
“It’s never going to be a commuter transit thing,” she said, adding that she would be willing to look at it again as a tourist attraction with money coming from the Tourist Development Council for marketing.
Commissioners Kathleen Peters and Karen Seel agreed.
Long still had hope that the ferry could be part of a waterborne commuter service in the future.
“This is music to my ears,” Eggers said in 2021. “I’ve been against it (subsidies for the ferry) from the beginning.”
At the end of the Aug. 19 work session, it seemed the majority would vote no for the agreement during the regular meeting on Aug. 24.
However, over the weekend, the ferry’s supporters got to work, the majority from St. Petersburg, making phone calls and sending emails, arguing their case. The supporters got through with commissioners agreeing to fund the ferry for one year, but not four.
Peters and Eggers remained firmly against any funding. However, the consensus from the rest was that more information was needed and they wanted assurances that communication would be improved. Eggers said it would be fair to delay the vote to allow residents who had believed the deal was dead to have a chance to voice their opinions.
Matthew Miller, president of HMS Ferries, conceded that the commission had a number of legitimate concerns in part due to a bad job of communication. He assured the commission that no subsidy would be required after FY 2025 in part due to a potential agreement with Hillsborough County for service to MacDill Air Force Base.
Another reason the commission had changed its tune about another year of subsidies was the possibility of getting funding from the federal government for the ferry. Long had pointed out that the new federal infrastructure package had money for waterborne transportation; however, to be eligible for funding, the ferry would have to be in operation.
Member governments would pay a subsidy of $175,000 in fiscal year 2022, $190,000 in FY 2023, $202,500 in FY 2024 and $255,000 in FY 2025.
Commissioners voted 5-2 Sept. 21, 2019 to approve the four-year contract. Eggers and Peters voted no.
At the time, commissioners were told that if the ferry was successful, subsidies would end in four years. By that time, service was expected to be full-time, offering rides between St. Petersburg and Tampa seven days a week.
Seel had wanted to make sure the county could get out of the agreement before the end of four years. County Attorney Jewel White said the commission could notify the other parties in the agreement that it wanted out by June 1, 2022.
June 2022 is almost here. If the commission wants to make changes, now is the time.
