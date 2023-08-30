Pinellas closes access to barrier islands to all, including residents

Authorities closed off access to all of Pinellas County’s barrier islands early Wednesday as flooding from Hurricane Idalia swamped coastal areas.
Access to the islands has been closed to everyone, including residents, effective at 5:30 a.m., the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office announced.
The affected are: Belleair Beach, Belleair Shore, Clearwater Beach, Indian Rocks Beach, Indian Shores, Madeira Beach, North Redington Beach, Redington Beach, Redington Shores, St. Pete Beach, Tierra Verde and Treasure Island.
Residents can still leave the islands, but there is no re-entry at this time and all bridges have been closed.
The sheriff’s office said in social media posts that it would reopen access “when law enforcement determines it is safe.”
Videos posted on the sheriff’s office social media accounts early Wednesday showed flooding in St. Pete Beach, including several feet of water on Sunset Way.