CLEARWATER — Pinellas County commissioners have approved a $75,000 funding request from the MLK Dream Big Parade in St. Petersburg, despite a recommendation from the Tourist Development Council to deny it.
Commissioner Rene Flowers championed the cause after both Visit St. Petersburg Clearwater staff and the TDC said no because the event’s application did not meet the minimum score of 70.
Thirty-five funding applications were received this year, totaling $1.94 million of the $2 million budgeted. Two other applications failed to receive the minimum score of 70, Reggae Rise Florida and Holiday Putt Putt on the Pier. Two more, Clearwater Sangria Festival and Spring Beach Bash, were deemed ineligible because they did not meet the minimum criteria for room nights or attendance.
Applications were scored based on the number of unique attendees and room nights; value of the marketing plan promoting the county as a tourist destination; value of sponsorship benefits to promote the county as a tourist destination; economic impact the event will have resulting from tourists; and timing of the event, with preference given to events that occur during the off season.
Event history and community support also were considered, along with the ability to attract “high-caliber and high-profile” artists, athletes or participants.
In past years, applications were reviewed by a committee made up of volunteer TDC members, using a defined scoring process designed to make the award process fair and transparent. But the system didn’t always produce the intended results and not everyone was happy with how the funds were distributed.
This year, a new process was used, starting with a review by VSPC staff and the county attorney’s office with assistance from the agencies advertising agency.
After the review, the committee made a recommendation to the TDC on July 21. At that time, there was some conflict over the recommendation to deny funding for the MLK Dream Big Parade. Some wanted to find a way to support the event and others wanted to stick to the results from the new process.
Steve Hayes, executive director for Visit St. Pete-Clearwater, said the main reason the parade application didn’t score the minimum 70 points was it failed to provide enough information to determine its media value. The $75,000 was to be used to pay for hotel rooms for the bands that would be participating in the event. The money would not be used for marketing or promotions.
Several TDC members suggested that the application be reviewed again. Some suggested going back to the applicant and asking for the missing information. Another idea was to look for a different category that would allow the event to qualify for at least some money.
“What I think I’m hearing is we understand the scoring, but we want to find a way to fund it,” said TDC chair Charlie Justice.
He suggested using money from a sponsorship fund or waiving the criteria, which has been done by both the TDC and county commission in the past.
“The whole reason for the new process was to stop the politics,” said TDC member Julie Ward Bujalski, who spoke in favor of sticking to the new process.
In the end, the TDC vote was unanimous to accept the committee’s recommendation, which included a denial of funding for the parade.
But when the matter came before the county commission Aug. 16, Flowers sought an explanation of why the event had been denied after being funded in previous years.
She acknowledged that the money was to be used for an unusual reason — paying for band hotel rooms — but said the event still should be funded, because it is “a huge event and it has been noted as the largest MLK celebration.”
Flowers added that the event is much loved and “well thought out.”
Hayes said the plan had been to reach out to the event organizer to work out a deal to provide funding through a sponsorship or some other means. He said the TDC committee had looked at the marketing value and the sponsorship value. So if the request was for $75,000 in funding, the value from the marketing and sponsorship would have to be at least $75,000, he said.
“I don’t know what happened, but this year there wasn’t a sponsorship value provided,” he said. “We got that after the fact when we had a meeting with the MLK Dream Big Parade.”
He said a second meeting was planned to look for ways that the TDC could support the event and potentially grow it in the future.
“It’s an important event in our community,” he said. “I certainly believe that.”
Flowers said she knew one of the organizers had a health problem that meant he has to rely on others to do things he used to do himself. But she wasn’t sure why it wasn’t possible to get the TDC the information it needed to process the application.
“But I really am adamant about us funding this event,” she said.
Flowers is looking at ways to help the group better manage applying for funding next year.
Other events approved include:
Category 1 (up to $150,000) — Pelican Women’s Championship, Valspar Championship and P1 Offshore St. Pete Grand Prix.
Category 2 (up to $75,000) — Publix Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Clearwater, Clearwater Jazz Holiday, Hooters Clearwater Offshore Nationals.
Category 3 (up to $25,000) — 29th annual Fall King of the Beach, St. Pete Run Fest, 14th annual Sanding Ovations, John’s Pass Seafood Festival, Festivals of Speed, Dunedin Highland Games, 30th annual Spring King of the Beach, St. Pete Tacos and Tequila Festival.
Category 4 (up to $20,000) — St. Pete Pier Fall Festival, St. Pete Bacon & BBQ Festival, Localtopia, The Fourth on the St. Pete Pier.
Category 5 (up to $15,000) — Fall Beach Bash, Banyan Music Festival, Sunshine City Smokeout, NYE on the Pier, Shamrock Fest.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.