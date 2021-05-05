County reviews recommended changes for affordable housing program

LARGO — Pinellas County’s director of Housing and Community Development communicated some recommended changes to the Penny IV Affordable Housing program during an April 22 work session.
Director Carol Stricklin provided County commissioners with a review of the program whose goal is to serve those with the greatest need by producing a maximum number of affordable housing units for low incomes over 10 years.
“There’s a tremendous need,” she said.
The program gives priority to projects that offer the most affordable units for those with the lowest income. It includes mixed income projects and those that provide homes for the local workforce.
The Penny IV program expands on the county’s land acquisition program and it adds the ability to provide capital for infrastructure needs for affordable housing projects. It is governed by a resolution that spells out the commission’s intent on how funding for affordable housing should be used. Guidelines for the program were approved by a joint review committee on Dec 10, 2019.
Penny IV is the latest approved version of a 1-percent sales tax first approved by Pinellas County voters in 1989. Penny IV was approved in 2017 and will be collected from 2020-2030. The money pays for capital and infrastructure projects and cannot be used for operations or maintenance.
Stricklin said developers had shown a positive response to the new program, which provides an infusion of money for housing projects that include at least 10 affordable units.
“Widening the net has seen new players come to the table,” she said.
No major changes in how the program is structured are recommended by the joint review committee, she said. The policy of producing the maximum number of affordable units over 10 years including mixed income and workforce projects remains unchanged.
However, some minor changes in how the projects are scored during the evaluation project are recommended.
Stricklin said scoring always favors projects with more affordable units while allowing for consideration of all projects producing affordable units. No change is recommended for that section.
No changes are recommended for the scoring for incomes served with maximum points given to those projects serving lower income levels. However, the committee recommends refining the scoring for per unit subsidies, leverage and type of project (rental or ownership).
The recommendation is to reduce the points awarded to projects that require higher subsidies. And allow points to be awarded based on the ratio of county funds as a percentage of the total project cost to the percentage of affordable units for those making under 80% of area median income.
Points would be reduced for rental housing projects. Homeownership projects for those making below 80% AMI would receive a 5 point bonus.
Commissioners discussed the availability for homeownership for those making 80% AMI or less and agreed programs for them were rare, but should be awarded when they existed.
Stricklin said the intent with the changes is to provide clarity and transparency to the project analysis and financials.
Metrics used to evaluate projects include:
• Per unit subsidy and construction cost.
• Leverage — funding/development cost ratio
• Number of affordable units produced by income level.
• Developer fee, return on equity.
• Rent savings over time for mixed income projects.
Other recommendations for changes would help to expedite and streamline the review process. Stricklin said the committee recommends eliminating “rounds” of applications in favor of an open application period, which would allow for pre-application assistance to be available at all times and the ability to review projects individually.
She said commissioners would provide conditional approval when the project was ready and timing aligned with other funding sources.
Stricklin said the committee continues to recommend the funding of mixed income projects because they can leverage subsidies to allow production of additional affordable units. She said it allows for investments in community redevelopment areas due to the production of workforce housing.
In addition, consideration of mixed-income projects is serving to bring new developers to the market. And, according to the Urban Land Institute, mixed-income development is important in strengthening neighborhoods and improving prospects for low income families.
Stricklin said some question why the county doesn’t fund only 100% affordable projects. She said if only 100% affordable units were funded, fewer net units would be built over the long term. Affordable housing projects represent only a fraction of potential housing projects available each year, she said.
In addition, the cost of affordable units is too high without state or federal support. And, mixed-income projects mean more families are housed in affordable units.
The last recommendation was to evaluate the success of the program over the long-term, not at the project level to determine if it was serving those most in need by producing the maximum number of affordable units within the guidelines.
Stricklin reported on the progress to date. She said out of the initial 18 applications received, four projects had been awarded funding for 412 units with 103 below 60% AMI and 90 below 80% AMI. The cost was just over $11 million of the $80 million allocated for the program.
Six applied for round two; however, four did not meet the project readiness requirement, two withdrew their application or were ineligible and one reapplied during round three. Ten applications were received for round three and all are currently under review.
Commissioners discussed options for creating more opportunities for projects, including rezoning and offering incentives. Stricklin said most of the projects were approved at the municipal level. She said staff could look at countywide regulations to see what could be done.
