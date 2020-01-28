CLEARWATER — The city of Safety Harbor recently made a decision to continue its recycling program, partly due to assurances that Pinellas County would look for solutions to combat growing costs.
Safety Harbor had voted to end its program after finding out it would be cheaper to send everything to the county’s waste-to-energy plant — a precedent that County Administrator Barry Burton said wouldn’t bode well.
Burton told county commissioners Jan. 14 that the waste-to-energy plant couldn’t handle the volume if all the cities chose to use it instead of a recycling program. However, he conceded that recycling was becoming more expensive with cities having to pay more for the service.
He plans to ask the Solid Waste Technical Advisory Committee, which includes representatives from most municipalities, to begin looking at options, including the possibility of a regional approach.
For years, Pinellas has touted its status of having one of the most successful recycling programs in the state. The county ranks among the best as a top recycler. Officials preached about the benefits of recycling, including one of the most important — extending the life of the landfill, which is still a pressing need.
In past years, about half of the recyclables collected in the United States has gone to China. Then in 2018, China banned what it classified as “dirty” recyclables. It limited contamination of recycling imports to 0.5 percent, meaning much of what it had been accepting was no longer of value.
While recycling once brought in a modest profit, it now costs money to provide the service since only some materials are still valuable and they must be clean. For example, paper products are only worth money if they’re clean — not contaminated by grease, broken glass or food residue.
Burton said moving to a single-waste stream only worsened an evolving problem. More people began to recycle due to the convenience of putting everything in one big container instead of having to sort and dispose of materials separately. In addition, when the county’s municipalities moved to a single-waste stream in 2011-2013, more materials, such as glass, were included.
For example, Largo added 11 new types of recyclables including plastics numbers 3 through 7, which included anything from butter tubs, disposable plates and cups to fruit containers and black planting pots; aluminum foil; steal and tin cans; clear, brown and green glass; milk and juice paper cartons and juice boxes.
At the time, city officials said implementing the program would cost about $2 million in capital funds with about $600,000 needed for new side-loader vehicles and the rest for new recycling carts. When the program began, officials said investment costs would be offset by a reduction in operating costs, specifically an annual reduction of $100,000 to $120,000 in tipping fees, charged to the city for offloading waste at the landfill.
The city also expected to save operating costs by reducing its vehicles, reducing curbside collection workers through attrition as well as reducing worker’s compensation costs. The city had been paying about $240,000 in worker’s compensation for its more hands-on recycling program. For its automated curbside garbage collection, that amount was going to be only $1,000.
In 2016, Largo praised the success of its program, announcing that residents had recycled more than 8 million pounds of waste and saved nearly $600,000.
Fast forward to the summer of 2018, Largo and other municipalities began to encounter a problem. The market for recyclables was changing.
For example, Largo had received about $300,000 a year from the Progressive Waste Solutions plant in St. Petersburg since 2014; however, that contract ended in February 2019. Now, the city has to pay to have its recyclables processed, as do most other municipalities in the county that still offer recycling.
Some have looked to the waste-to-energy plant as a cheaper solution, but as Burton says, the county doesn’t have the capacity to process all the recyclables. What could not be used at the waste-to-energy plant would wind up in the landfill, undoing years of work to preserve that asset’s life.
The Advisory Committee will look at solutions and then make recommendations. The commission is expected to talk further about the matter at a Feb. 6 work session when commissioners discuss the solid waste master plan.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.