ST. PETERSBURG — The Area Agency on Aging of Pasco Pinellas and aging network partners will host an Advocacy Summit Friday, Nov. 8, 1-3:30 p.m., at the Area Agency on Aging of Pasco-Pinellas, 9549 Kroger Blvd., Gadsden Bldg., STE 100, St. Petersburg.
The Summit will cover the topic of how to protect home and community-based services for elders in Florida. RSVP to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Summit_StPete or call 850-222-8877.
Funding for Services for Frail Elders continues to be threatened, according to a press release about the event. More than 60,000 seniors are at imminent risk of nursing home placement while they are placed on the waiting list for community-based care programs for about 10% of the cost.
More than 5.5 million seniors call Florida home — 26% of the state’s total population. Home and community-based care programs serve less than 1.5% of the population at an average cost of $8,418 per person while nursing home care costs of $97,820 per person, according to advocates of community-based care.