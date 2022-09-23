Pinellas County residents and guests are asked to keep an eye on the tropics as more information becomes available about a tropical depression that formed early Friday morning over the Central Caribbean Sea.
At 5 a.m., Tropical Depression 9 was located about 615 miles east-southeast of Kingston Jamaica and 1,105 miles east-southeast of Havana Cuba. Maximum sustained winds were 35 mph. To be classified as a tropical storm, the depression must have maximum sustained winds of at least 39 mph.
Tropical Depression 9 was moving west-northwest at 13 mph.
The latest forecast map from the National Hurricane Center shows Pinellas County in the cone of uncertainty with a possible track that takes the storm across the western end of Cuba before traveling north along the west coast of Florida. Forecasters say the depression could become a tropical storm sometime on Friday and a hurricane on Monday morning, strengthening into a Category 2 by the time it reaches the coast of Cuba on Tuesday morning. It if does become a hurricane, its name would be Hermine
Forecasters caution that it is still too early to predict an exact track or intensity for the storm. An Air Force Reserve Reconnaissance mission will be investigating the system later this morning.
Computer models are somewhat in agreement on the track and intensity over the next couple of days, according to the discussion notes from 5 a.m.; however, “there is still a healthy amount of uncertainty in the track forecast at the day 4-5 timeframe.”
According to NHC, the forecast at this time “remains fairly high.”
Anyone who has yet to make preparations for tropical weather is urged to do so now. Information about preparing, evacuation zones and more can be found at https://www.pinellascounty.org/resident/disasters.htm.
Suzette Porter is TBN's Pinellas County editor.. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.