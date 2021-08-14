National Hurricane Center continued to monitor two tropical systems on Saturday — the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred and Tropical Storm Grace. Neither is a threat to Pinellas County at this time.
As of 11 a.m. Saturday, Fred was located about 50 miles west of Havana, Cuba, and 125 miles southwest of Key West. Maximum sustained winds were 35 mph. Winds must be at least 39 mph for a system to be considered a tropical storm. The tropical wave was moving west-northwest at 12 mph.
All watches and warnings have been canceled; however, NHC says residents from the Mississippi to the central Florida Panhandle should stay in tune with the latest weather forecasts. Forecasters placed 90% odds that Fred would strengthen into a tropical depression by Sunday and a storm later that night.
Residents of Pinellas and Tampa Bay can expect little to no impact as Fred passes well off the coast in the Gulf of Mexico. Pinellas could receive 1-2 inches of rain.
Flooding may occur in low lying coastal areas around high tide on Sunday morning depending on the storm’s intensity. NOAA is predicting high tides for Sunday morning around 5 a.m. along the Gulf, 7 a.m. for Tampa Bay, and 9 a.m. in Old Tampa Bay.
For preparedness information visit, www.pinellascounty.org/resident/disasters.htm.
Tropical Storm Grace
Tropical Storm Grace was located about 265 miles east-southeast of the Leeward Islands. Maximum sustained winds were 45 mph. It was moving west at 23 mph.
Grace is expected to move over the Leeward Islands tonight, over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Sunday and then over to the Dominican Republic on Monday. It is expected to move between southeastern Bahamas and Cuba on Tuesday.
Pinellas County was located in the five-day forecast cone; however, it is still too early to be sure what future impacts of the storm might be. Residents are urged to keep a close eye on the weather.
Busy season forecast
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center issued its mid-point outlook for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season on Aug. 4.
Conditions remain favorable for an above-average season, said Matthew Rosencrans, lead seasonal forecaster at the Climate Prediction Center. However, they are not as favorable as they were during the 2020 record-breaking season.
“A mix of competing oceanic and atmospheric conditions generally favor above-average activity for the remainder of the Atlantic hurricane season, including the potential return of La Nina in the months ahead,” Rosencrans said.
Atlantic sea surface temperatures are not expected to be as warm as last year, but reduced vertical wind shear and an enhanced west Africa monsoon could increase hurricane activity this year. In addition, conditions in place due to the ongoing warm phase of the Atlantic Multi-Decadal Oscillation, which has favored more active seasons since 1995, persist.
NOAA released its original outlook on May 20 just before the start of hurricane season on June 1. Experts predicted a 60% chance of an above-normal season, 30% chance of a near-normal season and 10% chance of a below-normal season. They said 13-20 named storms with winds of 39 mph or higher were likely to form, six-10 hurricanes with winds of 74 mph or higher and three-five major hurricanes which includes Categories 3, 4 and 5 with winds of 111 mph or higher.
An average season has 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.
Rosencrans said the mid-season outlook gave odds of 65% that this year would be an above-normal season, 25% of a near-normal season and 10% that it would be below normal. The experts say 15-21 named storms will form with seven-10 strengthening into a hurricane and three-five becoming a major hurricane.
The numbers include the named storms that have already formed as well as Hurricane Elsa, the earliest fifth named storm on record. With Fred and Grace now added, the total is up to seven.
Rosencrans advised everyone to stay vigilant and to be prepared as the busiest part of the season is here. The peak of the season typically runs from mid-August to late October. Hurricane season ends Nov. 30.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.