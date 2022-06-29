ST. PETERSBURG – The Shore Acres Recreation Center will host a ribbon cutting and open house to mark its completely rebuilt facility Saturday, July 9, at 10 a.m.
The recreation center, at 4230 Shore Acres Blvd. NE, closed in August 2020. The brand new 21,064-square-foot, two-story facility has several new features:
• A six-lane swimming pool
• An indoor gymnasium with leagues and "open gym" hours for basketball, volleyball, pickleball and more
• Programming for youth and adults, including yoga, Tae Kwon Do, dog obedience, sewing, youth seasonal camps and before- and after-school childcare
• A teen room with a projector for movies, ping pong and pool tables, video games, arcade games and a tutoring room
• A Discovery Room for arts and crafts, two multipurpose rooms and a conference room for rent to the public
• An outdoor playground, multipurpose green space and basketball hoops
Williams to lead college Council of Presidents
Dr. Tonjua Williams, president of St. Petersburg College, has been appointed chair of the Florida College System Council of Presidents for 2022-23.
The council consists of 28 Florida college presidents and is a collective body on issues and matters of concern to Florida’s public college system.
Williams previously served as vice-chair from 2021-22.
‘GAP’ returns to The Greenhouse
Applications are now being accepted for the upcoming session of the Goal Achievement Program conducted by The Greenhouse.
The Goal Achievement Program, conducted over eight weeks in 60-minute weekly sessions, is free to local business owners and entrepreneurs. Designed to give entrepreneurs the clarity on what needs to get done and the accountability to make sure to do it, participants work with a dedicated coach and a group of peers.
The summer session will run from July 12 to Aug 30. It will be facilitated by Sheila Neisler, owner of Catalyst Tampa Bay and SCORE Presenter.
For information, email info@stpetegreenhouse.com or call 727-893-7146.
Gulfport Gecko Queen
Gulfport is seeking its next Gecko Queen.
Interested Gulfport residents 21 years and older, of any gender, who enjoy the spotlight and have a positive message to share with the community should submit a video application, photos or a letter highlighting their desire to be Gecko Queen and their love for Gulfport. Those seeking the role should be as creative as possible with their auditions, showing the selection committee what sets them apart amongst a field of would-be Queens.
Bids are due by July 31 and accepted via email at jonziegler82@yahoo.com or info@visitgulfportflorida.com. The Gecko Ball Committee will make the final decision based on recommendations of past queens and the winner will be notified in early August.
The new queen will be crowned at the 2022 Gecko Ball on Aug. 27 at the Casino Ballroom.
Applications and more information can be obtained by email at jonziegler82@yahoo.com or info@visitgulfportflorida.com.
