CLEARWATER — Normally, Pinellas County’s Office of Management & Budget would be making good progress in its work to project and calculate figures for the next fiscal year’s budget.
But this is not a normal year. OM&B staff is still hard at work, but under a cloud of uncertainty.
During the April 7 commission meeting, Commissioner Janet Long brought up concerns about a “homework assignment” given to commissioners by OM&B on how they would like to use any available discretionary funding, referred to as decision packages, in next year’s budget.
Long believes that exercise should be put on hold until the commission has an opportunity to talk about current revenue projections versus the amount of money that would be needed to cover next year’s basic expenses.
No one yet knows what the effect of the coronavirus will be on the current year’s budget, much less how it will impact FY 2020-2021.
“It’s not appropriate to do this right now,” Long said.
The rest of the commission seemed to concur.
Commissioner Charlie Justice didn’t want to totally do away with submitting requests for funding that could be critical to others. Commissioner Karen Seel preferred that commissioners do away with their personal decision packages and instead work to identify needs as a whole to discuss.
OM&B presented the first look at the budget forecast for FY 2021-2026 on Feb. 20. At that time, staff had no real concerns about future revenue projections.
The general fund was balanced through the forecast period with no need for millage rate increases while maintaining the county’s reserves at 15%.
Staff did project that spending would exceed incoming revenue for the surface water utility fund, transportation trust fund, solid waste fund and advised the commission that additional money would be needed for the sewer fund.
A number of budget information sessions normally would have been scheduled by now; however, the commission’s current agenda schedule doesn’t show any until July 30. The budget timetable; however, shows budget workshops with departments and agencies beginning on May 28.
The property appraiser is scheduled to provide an estimate of taxable values by June 1 followed by certifying the preliminary tax roll on July 1.
The commission must notify the property appraiser of tentative millage rates by Aug. 4 that will appear on Truth in Millage Notices to be mailed to property owners on Aug. 24.
The first public budget hearing is set for Sept. 10 with the final hearing and adoption of millage rates and the budget on Sept. 22.
Coronavirus update
County Administrator Barry Burton told commissioners that county residents were “responding well” to the safer-at-home order. However, he is still answering questions about what businesses and services are considered to be essential and what is not.
Bottom line, he said, is following the governor’s order.
Burton meets with Sheriff Bob Gualtieri each day to go over the situation and talk about each request from a business on a case-by-case business. If changes need to be made to the county’s “guidance,” it is posted at www.pinellascounty.org.
Commissioner Dave Eggers said nonessential businesses were trying to figure out how to stay afloat. He said some could provide products that were essential. He pointed out that online retailers, such as Amazon, were still able to sell nonessential products.
Burton said the county can’t control what Amazon does and can only deal with businesses in the county that have storefronts.
Neil Valk of Crystal River owns Main Street Car Wash. He attended the April 7 meeting as a representative of self-serve car washes in the county. He said they perform an essential service and have no contact with people.
Opening car washes would allow people to clean and sanitize their vehicles. He said it would provide a health benefit for taxi cabs and police officers. He said he understood the need to close down full service carwashes.
Burton pointed again to the governor’s order as the reason the county had shut his business down.
The commission asked Burton to take a list of businesses that owners believe is essential that might not be clear in the governor’s order to the state for clarification. Burton said staff could do that; however, he wasn’t sure they would get an answer.
Steven Gala told commissioners he is concerned about a project going on at Belle Harbor Condominiums in Clearwater. He said workers were painting the frames on the elevator doors. He said he understood that it would be OK to do routine maintenance at single-family homes, but he isn’t so sure it should be allowed a building where a large number of people are involved that could be at risk of exposure to the coronavirus.
Commissioners had no answer for him.
