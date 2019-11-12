Pinellas County is accepting applications for one appointment to the Local Planning Agency. The appointment is to fulfill an existing term that expires on Nov. 3, 2020. Board positions are unpaid and voluntary.
Applications are mandatory and must be received by 4 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 11. Applications can be found at www.pinellascounty.org/boards
LPA meetings are generally held on the second Thursday of the month as needed in the Fifth Floor Assembly Room, 315 Court St., Clearwater.
The LPA makes recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners about amendments to the Comprehensive Plan. The agency also reviews land development regulations and amendments and makes recommendations to the BCC on their consistency to the Comprehensive Plan.
Another major function of the LPA is to review and make recommendations to the BCC on each proposed change in land use and zoning, conditional use requests, and other land development proposals.
The BCC will review all applications and make its appointment at a future meeting.
Note: All materials submitted to Pinellas County government are subject to the public records law of the state of Florida.