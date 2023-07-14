JWB director cited for community spirit
April Putzulu, director of strategic communications at the Juvenile Welfare Board, has been honored with the “Spirit of Community” award by the Florida Commission on the Status of Women.
Putzulu is the only Tampa Bay honoree of 11 women across the state who were recognized by the commission during a June 28 ceremony in Orlando.
The Commission’s award spotlights Putzulu’s 36 years of service to Florida’s children and families and her passion for developing creative prevention programs and campaigns—many of which remain in existence today, according to a press release.
Putzulu’s career has centered on children and youth; first as a probation officer with the Department of Juvenile Justice and later with Operation PAR leading substance prevention programs, which resulted in two National Safe & Drug Free Schools designations. She led efforts to create the Heart Gallery of Pinellas and Pasco, and partnered with the media on feature stories, including the viral piece by Tampa Bay Times’ Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Lane DeGregory about 16-year-old Davion who wanted “someone, anyone” to adopt him.
Putzulu is currently leading a new birth-to-three campaign, Turbo Babies, fueled by JWB to support parents and caregivers as their child’s first and best teachers. Turbo Babies represents the rapid pace at which children birth to three develop and grow and shares everyday activities caregivers can use to encourage early connections and nurture a baby’s drive to learn.
Pinellas Schools applaud assessments
LARGO — Pinellas County students continue to move in a positive direction in statewide student assessment tests of Florida Department of Education, officials said.
In FAST ELA PM3, the district and the state demonstrated 50% proficiency in grades 3-10 on the new assessments. Pinellas County Schools outpaced the state in grades 3, 5 and 7, while also being commensurate in grades 4 and 8.
In FAST Mathematics PM3, the district outpaced the state by 3 percentage points with 59% proficiency in grades 3-8 on the new assessments. Pinellas County Schools outpaced the state in grades 3, 4, 5, 6 and 8.
In the Geometry End-of-Course exam, the district outpaced the state with demonstrated 97% proficiency for students in grades 8 or lower with students in grades 9-12 at 42% proficient.
End-of-Course results for Algebra I demonstrated an 11-percentage point increase to 86% proficiency for students in grades 8 or lower and a two-percentage point increase to 28% proficiency for students in grades 9-12.
In the Statewide Science Assessment, the district had 60% proficiency in grade 5 and outpaced the state by nine percentage points. In grade 8, the district demonstrated a 2-percentage point increase to 47% proficiency, commensurate with the overall state percentage. For grade 5, the district outpaced all counties and ranked in the top 10 for the state. For grade 8, the district outpaced Pasco and Hillsborough counties and were commensurate with Palm Beach and Broward counties.
In the Biology End-of-Course exam, the district remained at 59% proficiency.
End-of-Course results for Civics demonstrated a 2-percentage point increase to 68% proficiency. In U.S. History the district proficiency was 59%.
Foundation seeks school supply donations
Almost 55% of students who attend Pinellas County Schools are economically disadvantaged, and the Pinellas Education Foundation is asking the public for contributions of school supplies.
Between July 15 and Aug. 2, supplies can be dropped off at Achieva Credit Union locations throughout Pinellas County.
On Friday, Aug. 4, the Staples at Largo Mall will accept donations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., hosted by WTSP 10 Tampa Bay.
Donations can be dropped off Friday, Aug. 11, at Tropicana Field. Host Tampa Bay Rays have not yet set a time.
Purchases can also be made through the Pinellas School Supply Wish List on Amazon.
Monetary donations can be made online at pinellaseducation.org.
Habitat announces new board members
CLEARWATER — Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco Counties has announced its board of directors for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.
Board members include:
• Chair – Heather Ford, CFO, Power Design
• Vice Chair – Frank Starkey, CEO/Founder, People Places LLC
• Treasurer – Ken Ginel, EVP, CFO & Treasurer, Raymond James Bank
• Secretary – Chris Hackney, SVP of Small Business Lending, Bayfirst National Bank
• Immediate Past Chair - Brandon Brayboy, Owner & CEO, Lakeland Liquidation
• At-Large - Ian Peterson, Founder & CEO, Dialed In Golf Solutions
• At-Large - Chris Majeski, SVP, Head of Private Client Group Supervision, Raymond James
• At-Large - Lynn Skelton, Owner, ProSource of Port Richey
• Mike Sutton, President & CEO (non-voting)
Four new members joined the board:
• Carolina Conner, Luxury Real Estate Advisor, Engel & Volkers
• Jose Gomez, Architect, Harvard Jolly Architecture
• Iris Gonzalez. Founder/Principal, Links-G Consulting
• Alicia Tennell, Digital Strategy & Fintech Analyst, Americas, Franklin Templeton
Leaving the board are:
• Alfredo Anthony, President, Numillennium Strategies, LLC
• Patti Templeton, Executive Director, One Community Now
• Rebecca Watson, Founder, Limitless Leader, Inc.
• Jarrett Dixon, Founder & CEO, Master Restoration
FWC offers shorebird monitor classes
Online training materials to become a professional shorebird monitor are available from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Once completed, individuals would become Imperiled Beach-Nesting Bird Permitted Monitors.
Under FWC guidelines that go into effect in September, the monitors will be required under IBNB Incidental Take Permits when permits are issued for projects occurring within the birds’ breeding season.
The guidelines are designed to conserve these imperiled birds and avoid, minimize or mitigate harm or harassment to certain birds that nest on the beach.
In addition to online training, IBNB Permitted Monitors must also have experience monitoring shorebirds and seabirds.
Interested persons should complete an interest form at https://myfwc.wufoo.com/forms/xwfjz721t6ur35/?utm_content=&utm_medium=email&utm_name=&utm_source=govdelivery&utm_term=campaign.
Comments sought on solid waste rule
Pinellas County has scheduled several public meetings to get comments on proposed revisions to the solid waste ordinance that are needed to help the county reach its goal of zero waste going to the landfill by 2050.
The ordinance has not been significantly revised since the 1980s, the county said in a press release.
The first public meeting was conducted on July 11. Remaining meetings will be:
• Monday, July 17, 6-8 p.m. This is a virtual meeting via Zoom. For a link, visit pinellas.gov/swordinance for log-in instructions.
• Wednesday, July 19, 6-8 p.m., Harbor Hall, 1190 Georgia Ave., Palm Harbor.
FWC to meet in St. Pete
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will meet in person July 19-20 at the Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront, 333 First St. SE. The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. each day and is open to the public.
Public speaking is organized using a speaker registration process and time limits. The Chairman reserves the right to designate the amount of time given to each topic and speaker.
At the end of the second day, July 20, the Commission will provide time for public comment on subjects not on the agenda. The deadline for registration to speak on items not on the agenda is 9:30 a.m. on July 20.
For the full July 19-20 agenda and links to background reports, go to MyFWC.com/Commission and select “Commission Meetings.” Those who cannot attend can follow coverage at Twitter.com/MyFWC (@MyFWC) and sign up for news updates at MyFWC.com. Check the Florida Channel for possible live video coverage at TheFloridaChannel.org.