Due to the current drought conditions, the Southwest Florida Water Management District issued a Phase I Water Shortage Order that includes Pinellas County and other surrounding counties. The order goes into effect on May 8 and will remain in effect until July 1..
The current restrictions for irrigation using potable, well, lake or pond water sources do not change. However, the shortage order serves as a reminder that water resources are becoming limited and water conservation needs to be practiced by all residents.
The order requests that all water users reduce wasteful and unnecessary water use and be prepared for more stringent restrictions if drought conditions worsen.
Customers should www.pinellascounty.org/utilities/water-rules.htm for up-to-date information, as restrictions can change at any time.
The current authorized irrigation schedule using potable, well, lake or pond sources for Utilities customers is as follows:
• Addresses ending in an even number (0, 2, 4, 6, 8): Thursday and/or Sunday
• Addresses ending in an odd number (1, 3, 5, 7, 9): Wednesday and/or Saturday
• Addresses with mixed or no addresses: Tuesday and/or Friday
• Prohibited lawn irrigation hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Residents who do not receive their water from Pinellas County Utilities should verify their watering days and restrictions with their water supplier.
Customers using reclaimed water provided by Utilities should be following the reclaimed water restrictions found at www.pinellascounty.org/utilities/water-rules.htm.
For more detailed information about water restrictions, call 727-464-4000 or visit www.pinellascounty.org/utilities.