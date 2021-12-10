LARGO — Pinellas County Commission Chair Dave Eggers second attempt to get fellow commissioners to support his request to put a referendum on the November 2022 ballot to “let the people decide” the fate of term limits was thwarted when four of seven remained silent on the matter during a Dec. 2 work session.
Only one commissioner voiced support, Kathleen Peters.
Eggers broached the topic at an Oct. 7 work session. He said it was “way past time” voters got to weigh in, adding that “everyone supports it to some degree.”
He said at minimum it was time to have a conversation, reminding everyone that in 1996 70% of voters had said yes to term limits in Pinellas. But due to judicial challenges the notion had been defeated.
Eggers favors term limits. He needs five commissioners to support adding a referendum to the ballot. Peters said she agreed with Eggers in October and again on Dec. 2. Commissioners Janet Long and Pat Gerard said they do not favor term limits during the Oct. 7 work session and Commissioner Charlie Justice questioned the need to make a change. Commissioners Karen Seel and Rene Flowers were absent.
When Eggers was unable to get the support he wanted, he said he would bring the matter back when all the commissioners could attend.
In the interim, there was no show of support from the public. Only two or three members of the public brought up the subject during a regular meeting.
During the Dec. 2 meeting, County Attorney Jewel White said a super majority of the commission, five of seven commissioners, would need to adopt an ordinance to put the referendum on the ballot. Then 50% plus one of voters would need to vote in favor for it to pass.
Eggers proposes that commissioners be limited to a maximum of three terms, or 12 years, and after that they “step away from the dais” After that time, they must wait four years before running again for the same seat or an at-large position. Eggers is open for discussion on how long a commissioner should it out before being allowed to run for the same seat or another seat.
If voters approved term limits in November, Eggers’ plan calls for sitting commissioners that have served three consecutive terms be allowed to serve one more term before they were out of office.
Term limits would not apply to constitutional officers, which include the sheriff, clerk of the court, tax collector, property appraiser and supervisor of elections.
Eggers said he prefers serving 12 years over eight, but he is open to either one as long as there are “reasonable limits.”
Peters supported Eggers plan except she prefers that the time a commissioner would have to wait to run again be two years, not four.
“I like the idea of letting the voters make this decision,” she said.
Justice asked about the timeline.
White said it would take a few months, probably at least six months to get the ballot language to the supervisor of elections. She said it was best to get that done sooner rather than later. She also advised the commission to have the ordinance done in time to all to see.
And that was the end of the discussion.
After a few moments of silence, Eggers asked if the quiet meant that everyone was excited about moving forward with an ordinance.
Flowers make a comment that could not be heard because her microphone was not on.
Then Gerard said, “The silence is an indicator of what you got last time.”
Eggers then conceded that the commission would not be moving forward on a term limits ordinance for a referendum.
“You’re missing the boat,” he said. “It’s coming your way anyway.”
