Hurricane Idalia forms, sets sights on Florida’s Gulf Coast

Hurricane Idalia formed overnight and is likely to become a dangerous major hurricane before making landfall along Florida’s Gulf Coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Much of Florida’s west coast, including Tampa Bay, is under a hurricane warning and a storm surge warning, the hurricane center said Tuesday in its 8 a.m. update. Idalia is expected to make landfall somewhere along the west coast or in the Big Bend region, but storm effects can reach far outside the forecast cone.
Forecasters said there is danger of a life-threatening storm surge along portions of the Gulf Coast, including Tampa Bay.
A hurricane warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning areas and people in the warning area should be prepared. A storm surge warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation from rising water moving inland from the coastline in the next 36 hours.
A major hurricane, a Category 3 or above, has wind speeds of at least 111 mph and can bring devastating damage.
“Confidence is increasing in an extremely dangerous major hurricane making landfall Wednesday along the west coast or Big Bend region of Florida,” the hurricane center update said.
Hurricane Idalia’s potential impacts
The cone shows where the center of the storm is likely to go, however impacts reach further outward, said Keily Delerme, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Tampa Bay office.
“The important thing is that people need to be prepared,” Delerme said. “Any small changes to the track east could mean that you could get higher impacts.”
Forecaster anticipate the potential storm surge threat in Tampa Bay could be 4 to 7 feet, and 8 to 12 feet between Chassahowitzka and the Aucilla river.
Tampa Bay will see the highest tides of the month just as Hurricane Idalia makes landfall. Wednesday is expected to be a king tide, which means storm surge from Idalia could reach about 1 or 2 feet higher than under normal tide conditions.
Hurricane Idalia could bring the potential for Category 1 or 2 winds across areas of Tampa Bay, Delerme said. A Category 2 storm can reach up 110 mph and bring extremely dangerous winds.
Tampa Bay could see 4 to 8 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts. Delerme said tropical storm force winds will begin in the area Tuesday afternoon and hurricane force winds could begin overnight into Wednesday.
Those in Tampa Bay should be finishing their storm preparations by Tuesday morning, Delerme said.
Where is Hurricane Idalia?
Hurricane Idalia was about 135 miles west-southwest of the Dry Tortugas and about 320 miles south-southwest of Tampa.
Hurricane Idalia had maximum sustained winds near 80 mph with higher gusts. Hurricane-force winds extended up to 15 miles and tropical storm force winds extended outwards up to 160 miles.
The storm picked up speed Tuesday morning and was moving north at 14 mph. Forecasters anticipate Idalia will speed up to the north or northeast through landfall on Wednesday.
Forecasters expect the center of Idalia will move over the eastern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday and reach Florida’s Gulf Coast in the hurricane warning area on Wednesday.
Idalia is likely to rapidly intensify before landfall as shear lowers and the hurricane moves into extremely warm and deep waters in the Gulf.
Rapid intensification, when a storm’s top wind speeds rise by at least 35 mph in a day, is difficult to predict. When it occurs, it leaves coastal areas with little time to prepare.
“The new NHC forecast is adjusted a little to the west but is now east of the model consensus on the eastern side of the reliable model guidance,” the update said.
Watches and warnings
A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for Englewood northward to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay
A Hurricane Warning is in effect for the Cuban province of Pinar del Rio; and the Middle of Longboat Key northward to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Isle of Youth Cuba; Dry Tortugas; Chokoloskee northward to the Middle of Longboat Key; West of Indian Pass to Mexico Beach; and Sebastian Inlet, Florida to Altamaha Sound, Georgia
A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for Chokoloskee northward to Englewood, including Charlotte Harbour; and the mouth of the St. Mary’s River to South Santee River South Carolina
A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Englewood to the Middle of Longboat Key
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the lower Florida Keys west of the west end of the Seven Mile Bridge; and the Altamaha Sound northward to South Santee River South Carolina