TAMPA — Bank of America recently announced four area high school juniors and seniors were selected as Student Leaders in an eight-week paid summer internship providing students with first-hand experience in serving their communities.
As part of the program, the students developed leadership and practical workforce skills while working with local nonprofits, including Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay and Boys & Girls Clubs of the Suncoast, all while earning $17 per hour.
The students were:
• Elise Tong, recent graduate of Largo High School. Elise volunteers in Teen Court, where she serves as the bailiff and the jury foreperson, training new volunteers and providing opening statements. At her school, she was ranked first among 431 international baccalaureate students, while serving as the Science Olympiad captain, the Future Business Leaders of America executive president and the National Honor Society vice president.
• Ethan Koh, rising senior at Lakewood High School. He serves on the board of the Florida Key Club. As Division 13 Lt. Governor for the St. Petersburg area, Ethan coordinates service opportunities for local members, serving as leader of St. Pete Key officers and the primary coordinator for service hour tracking and club logistics. Most recently, Florida Key Club awarded Ethan the Leader-of-Leader's award for outstanding dedication and commitment to his role.
• Muyao Guan, rising senior at Newsome High School. She served as the social media intern for the Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative. She plays a leadership role in her school’s STEM club, serving as an outreach officer and the bridge building team leader. In her volunteer time, she serves alongside Feeding Tampa Bay, Seeds of Hope and Humane Society of Tampa Bay.
• Emmanuel Chanda, rising senior at Dunedin High School. Emmanuel serves as the vice president of his school’s American Sign Language club and is an active member of the Advancement Via Individual Determination Club.