ST. PETERSBURG — Residents and businesses are invited to a workshop and community open house Thursday, Oct. 17, 6-8 p.m., at the Lealman Exchange, 5175 45th St. N., in St. Petersburg.
The open house is an opportunity to provide observations and concerns about local natural and man-made hazards throughout Pinellas County. Residents’ input is critical to the success of the Local Mitigation Strategy plan.
Attendees will be able to view a draft of the LMS and learn more about the plan through an interactive story map that describes the strategy plan’s mission, goals and outcomes, as well as currently identified hazards, such as storm surge vulnerability and flooding.
Residents can also share their observations of different hazards that may be impacting them.
The workshop is one part of a federally mandated five-year update of the LMS plan, which is required by the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the county and participating municipalities to remain eligible to receive federal hazard mitigation grant funds for projects that eliminate the risks associated with these hazards.
The LMS also serves as the county's floodplain management plan, earning credits towards flood insurance premium discounts for property owners within participating jurisdictions under the National Flood Insurance Program’s Community Rating System.
For more information about the Local Mitigation Strategy, visit www.pinellaslms.org.