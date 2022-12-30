Commission announces vacancy
Applications are being accepted for the remainder of a term on the Pinellas County Historical Commission.
Applications are due by 3 p.m. Jan. 10. The application can be found online.
The term will expire Nov. 4, 2024. This is an individual appointment by Commissioner René Flowers, District 7. The board consists of nine members.
Feather Sound district to fill spot
Applications are being accepted for a one-year appointment to the Feather Sound Community Services District, Inc. board. Deadline for applications is 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Term of office is one year, beginning Jan. 1.
Feather Sound Community Services District, Inc. is a non-profit corporation organized for the purpose of providing street lighting as well as the acquisition, development and maintenance of recreational areas and green space for the residents of Feather Sound. The services are funded by property taxes assessed annually within the Feather Sound municipal services taxing district.
The board is comprised of seven volunteer members from the Feather Sound community. Each member is nominated by a Pinellas County Commissioner and is appointed by the Board of County Commissioners. Applicants must reside within and be registered to vote in the Feather Sound municipal services taxing district.
Applications can be found online.
School needs new name
CLEARWATER — Clearwater Intermediate needs a new name and Pinellas County Schools is asking the public to come up with a new one as the school adds grade levels and programs and transforms over the next few years.
The school will expand from serving students in grades 5-9, to serving students in grades 5-10 in 2023, grades 5-11 in 2024 and grades 5-12 in 2025. Additionally, new programs are being offered, including e-gaming, aerospace and culinary.
Physically, the school will be renovated and modernized to accommodate the expanded range of students served and programs offered.
Here’s some tips for suggesting a name:
• If a school is named by location, the name of the facility shall be descriptive and brief.
• If a school is named for a person, that person shall have been an outstanding civic or
To suggest a name, visit https://www.pcsb.org/schoolname by Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 5 p.m. The School Board is expected to vote on a name in February or March.
Ready Set...Kindergarten!
Kindergarten enrollment for next school year begins Jan. 17. Kindergarten is for students who will be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1 of the school year they will attend.
• To help families get ready for kindergarten, Ready, Set...Kindergarten events will be held Jan. 17, 18 and 19.
• Meet teachers
• Get acquainted with the school
• Start the enrollment process
• Learn how to get your child ready for kindergarten
More information and a schedule of events is posted on the kindergarten webpage at www.pcsb.org/kg.Ready, Set...Kindergarten or call S