LARGO — The owner of Brickhouse Pizza in Largo is facing drug charges after Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies said he was selling a large amount of narcotics out of the business.
Detectives assigned to the Narcotics Division arrested 49-year-old Blerim Ljena on July 19 after serving a search warrant at Brickhouse Pizza, at 1135 N. Missouri Ave. in Largo.
On April 14, detectives said they began an investigation into Ljena at the restaurant after receiving a tip.
Detectives established probable cause for a warrant for a search of the business and said they found two doses (1.4 grams) of hydrocodone; 25 doses of alprazolam; 20½ doses (2.1 grams) of morphine; 12 doses of lorazepam; 27 doses (2.3 grams) of dilaudid; 52 doses (6.1 grams) of oxycodone; 14 doses (1 gram) of hydromorphone; 364 grams of methamphetamine (12.5 ounces); seven grams of powder cocaine; 4,053 grams of 1,4 butanediol (GHB); and 37 grams of marijuana.
During the search, detectives said they also located clothing throughout the business and a pull-out couch that appeared to be used for sleeping.
Ljena was charged with nine counts possession of a controlled substance, five counts of trafficking amphetamine, one count unlawful use of two-way communications device, one count operating a drug house, one count of trafficking butanediol (GHB), and one count of sale or delivery of a controlled substance.
Ljena was transported to the Pinellas County Jail without incident.
The investigation is ongoing.