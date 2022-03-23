CLEARWATER — Forward Pinellas voted unanimously on March 9 to adopt recommendations from its waterborne transportation committee that include amending the county’s long-range transportation plan to include the restart of ferry service that ended in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The motion didn’t include any commitment for funding, but Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority would serve as administrator of the service.
The waterborne transportation committee convened in October 2020 with the aim of expanding the county’s ferry system. The committee also was asked to explore the role of the public sector in providing support services for the system.
Two ferry systems have operated in Pinellas: the Clearwater Ferry, which travels from mainland Clearwater to Clearwater Beach and Dunedin, and Cross Bay Ferry, which travels between downtown St. Petersburg and downtown Tampa.
Before the pandemic, the Clearwater Ferry ran on a regular year-round schedule from Clearwater to Clearwater Beach and Dunedin with multiple stops. Now, only one boat is available, and reservations are required.
The Cross Bay Ferry operates from late fall through spring. It is a public-private partnership between HMS Ferries and the cities of St. Petersburg and Tampa, and Hillsborough and Pinellas counties with assistance from the Florida Department of Transportation.
Many believe that Pinellas is a prime location for waterborne-transit services. Before the pandemic, work had been ongoing to create and expand local services, despite some uncertainty over the availability of funding and whether the service was more suitable for tourism or commuters.
As part of its mission, the waterborne transportation committee evaluated existing service and explored possibilities for future service.
The committee also was asked to identify a vision for the system, develop cost and ridership estimates, as well as a restart plan and route phasing made necessary after the pandemic. Additionally, it was asked to make recommendations for future services with an overview of waterborne assets that considered resident and tourist needs.
Principal planner Christina Mendoza said the committee scored different routes based on eligibility, which included contributions to local redevelopment efforts; reduction in location congestion; proximity to transit and major attractions; available bicycle/pedestrian infrastructure, tourist attractions and potential for local government funding matches.
The highest scoring stops: Clearwater at 85; Dunedin, Cross Bay and Treasure Island at 75; Johns Pass at 70; and St. Pete Beach at 67.
The committee determined that it was important to have reporting and evaluating metrics to determine effectiveness of projects, she said. Mechanisms included implementation with three years of funding, annual ridership survey for the first three years, monthly reporting, reevaluation of eligible expenditures, assessment of effectiveness, dedication of funding within five years of restored service and an annual subsidy profile by Forward Pinellas and PSTA.
Estimated cost for a restart of fuller service for Clearwater and Dunedin was almost $1.9 million over three years with operating costs of almost $1.8 million plus capital cost of $100,000. Support would begin with the restart of service in fiscal year 2023.
Estimated cost for the Cross Bay Ferry Service would be about $2.6 million in operating costs for Pinellas County and St. Petersburg. That would be part of first phase set for fiscal 2023.
Phase 2 would include an expansion to Clearwater Beach and Dunedin in fiscal 2024 and Madeira Beach and Intracoastal Waterway service to Indian Rocks Beach in fiscal 2025. Estimated cost would by about $11 million with $7.3 million in operating costs over five years plus one-time capital costs of $3.6 million, which includes new diesel catamarans. Local municipalities would be responsible for dock construction and maintenance.
Existing vessels would be used for phase one with new vessels being part of a larger investment necessary for phase one, which would not occur without a successful restart of the system and the procurement of grants to help pay expenses, said Cassandra Borchers, chief development officer for PSTA.
Borchers said approval of the committee’s recommendations did not include any funding commitments. However, she pointed out that there were still some risks involved. She said when and if federal funding was accepted it would trigger a longer-term investment that would have to be met.
Board Member and County Commissioner Karen Seel described the plans as “very exciting” but asked Forward Pinellas not to approve plans for a waterborne transportation system that had an “unfunded mandate back to the county.”
She said the county had a number of pressing transportations needs it couldn’t pay for now. She agreed to support moving forward with plans for the ferry for now but said she might not do so in the future. She also wants any future ferry projects to be “robustly bid” to get the best price. Borchers said all projects would be done by competitive procurement.
Board Member and County Commissioner Dave Eggers voiced the same concerns. Eggers has not supported public funding for the Cross Bay Ferry in the past and said he is not likely to do so going forward.
Eggers insists that waterborne transportation is more beneficial to tourism and is not a viable commuter transit service. However, he did agree to support the committee’s recommendations to continue exploring the future of the waterborne transportation in Pinellas.
