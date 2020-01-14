LARGO — Creative Pinellas announces the return of its Professional Artist Grant, designed to support and sustain the county’s creative community and enhance the county as an arts and cultural destination.
The program provides an unrestricted financial award to Pinellas County artists of outstanding talent and ability who bring recognition, awareness and interest to our community, inspire other artists and art lovers, and help make the county a vibrant arts and cultural community.
The online application period closes Feb. 24 at 11:59 p.m. Up to 10 Grants of $5,000 each are open to artists of all genres including literature, interdisciplinary, media arts, music composition or performance, theatre/musical theatre and visual arts.
An additional $5,000 Artist Laureate grant may be presented to one of the grantees who is recognized by Creative Pinellas as being able to be a model partner and collaborator, sharing their skills and expertise and supporting the organization’s mission over the course of the grant period.
Funds for the grant program will be available on or around March 30. Over the course of the funding period, which ends on Sept. 15, recipients have opportunities to have their work showcased by Creative Pinellas and to provide insights into their creative processes through blogs posted at creativepinellas.org.
Past awardees have written about current projects, critiques on work in progress, reflections on life as an artist and more.
For more information about Creative Pinellas, artist grants and all programs, visit creativepinellas.org or email Sherri Kelly, manager of Communications and Brand Relations at sherri.kelly@creativepinellas.org.