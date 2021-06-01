LARGO — Pinellas County commissioners unanimously approved on May 25 nearly $120,000 in municipal services taxing unit funding.
MSTU taxes are paid by residents in unincorporated areas of the county and are used to fund services the same as those provided to residents living in a municipality. Commissioners put aside about $220,000 a year for special projects that agencies can apply to receive.
Commissioners said yes to six requests of about $20,000 each. The agencies used a new web portal to make their requests. Before, they would go to the commissioner that represented their area and ask them to make the request on their behalf.
County Administrator Barry Burton said the new way to make requests was one of the improvements made since dedicated employees had been assigned to the unincorporated areas.
The first request approved came from Palm Harbor’s Community Services Agency for parks and recreation. The $20,000, which is the maximum the agency could request, will be used to replace and/or update audio-visual equipment in the multipurpose room and renovate restrooms in the Centre.
CSA’s community center is 22 years old and the audio-visual equipment is out-of-date and some is non-functional, according to the funding request. New components and speakers will replace the non-working ones.
The bathroom stalls are original to the building constructed in 1999 and need to be replaced. According to the application, the Centre also is used for voting and serves thousands of residents.
East Lake Community Library will receive $20,000 to replace four outdated laptops and 17 desktop computers. The money also will be used to purchase software licenses, as well as weatherproof outlets, USB ports and device chargers needed to create an outdoor “tech deck” pavilion to increase Wi-Fi access to library patrons.
Commissioners approved the $20,000 request from East Lake Recreation to pay for fabrication and installation of an illuminated digital sign to be installed at the entrance to the sports complex. The sign will be used to announce events, updates and other information and enhance the entrance to the building.
The last request from north county came from Palm Harbor Library for $20,000. The money will be used to complete a project to replace all the flooring in the 26,000 square foot facility. The money will fund flooring in the adult services department. Total cost of the entire project is $26,453. The balance will be paid with private donations.
The Florida Dream Center requested $20,000 to help fund the purchase of a van to distribute healthy food in Lealman and Tarpon Springs. The van will pull a Publix/Feeding Tampa Bay refrigerated trailer, which the center received a couple years ago.
The Dream Center’s mobile food bank program distributes food to 40 locations during the week, including local churches, organizations, shelters and other food pantries.
In 2020, the center distributed 252,640 pounds of food to local pantries and 378,079 pounds of food to other facilities, such as veterans’ facilities, low-income apartments and community centers). It received food from 170 suppliers.
The van travels to adopt-a-block outreach events on Saturdays where about 40,000 pounds of food is distributed in bulk, resulting in about 1,100 households or 2,700 individuals receiving food options.
The last request approved was from the Seminole Junior Warhawks Athletic Association for $20,000 to make improvements to the soccer fields.
SJWAA provides baseball and soccer programs for youth in unincorporated Seminole.
The money will pay for regrading low-lying areas that collect and hold water on five fields where soccer is played. The sod will be removed, fill dirt will be added and the fields will be regraded before new sod is added.
Total cost is estimated at $27,635. The balance will be paid by Gulf Coast United Soccer Club Inc., the organization that coordinates the soccer program for SJWAA. The goal is to begin work in June so it can be complete before the next season begins in Mid-July.
Commissioner Janet Long asked if staff had an update on creation of an umbrella organization for the three fields where youth sports are played in unincorporated Seminole.
She reminded commissioners that in the past there had been a special taxes unit that paid for youth athletic programs in unincorporated Seminole. She said voters had approved renewal of the tax one time after it was established, but not the second time and it no longer existed.
Staff has been working with the city to come up with a plan to pay for the services used by residents of unincorporated Seminole, the city and others.
Burton said staff had been working on a plan and that he had met with the city on May 24.
“This is a complex issue,” he said, adding that a time to discuss options would be coming later this year.
Long said one of the associations currently using the fields had ties with a professional sports teams. She suggested that it might be able to help with costs. She also suggested looking at the state statute that created the special district.
Burton said again that staff was working on it.
“There’s a lot of competing issues,” he said.