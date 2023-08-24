For the first time in the 39-year history of the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority, it has been named the Outstanding Public Transportation System in the United States by the American Public Transportation Association.
The award recognizes the agency with the highest achievement across 12 areas — ranging from safety and operations to customer service and environmental sustainability.
PSTA was cited for its work over a three-year period — 2020, 2021 and 2022. PSTA won the award for the medium-sized division.
Despite the challenges during the pandemic, ridership numbers have bounced back beyond post-pandemic expectations, PSTA said. Additionally, PSTA developed an innovative partnership that teams Uber and Lyft with Mobility-on-Demand and Access, a paratransit service, to serve riders with disabilities.
In 2022, PSTA launched the Bus Rapid Transit line called the SunRunner, which PSTA said continues to exceed expectations.
PSTA will officially accept the award in October at APTA’s conference and expo in Orlando.