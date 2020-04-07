Due to increased demand and limited rainfall, Pinellas County Utilities recently implemented a two-day per week watering schedule for North County reclaimed water customers.
Reclaimed water will be available from midnight to 8 a.m. and available again from 4 p.m. to midnight on watering days. The system will be off between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on watering days.
The North County reclaimed system will be off on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays.
Customers should consider conservation measures as North County reclaimed demand is exceeding the daily reclaimed water supply. Pinellas County Extension has multiple resources about rainfall deficit landscaping. These tips are available by visiting their website at https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/pinellas/.
First-time violations of the Year-Round Conservation Measures and Seasonal Reclaimed Water Restrictions will be issued as a "warning" notice of violation. The second and all subsequent violations under these restrictions will result in the issuance of a notice of violation followed by a citation with a $193 fine. Contested citations may result in the $193 fine plus additional court costs.
Customers are encouraged to visit www.intheknowabouth2o.com for more information about watering schedules or call Pinellas County Utilities Customer Services at 727-464-4000.