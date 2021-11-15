ST. PETERSBURG — Visit St. Pete/Clearwater recently announced a shift to digital for its Gulp Coast Craft Brewery Passport, a guide designed to help and incentivize beer novices and connoisseurs alike explore the St. Pete/Clearwater Craft Beer Trail.
As of Nov. 1, the formerly physical passport will be available for free on mobile devices via online destination experience platform Bandwango. The digital passport will allow craft beer enthusiasts to conveniently track their trail progress in the palm of their hand.
Running from Tarpon Springs to St. Petersburg, the St. Pete/Clearwater Craft Beer Trail divides the area’s 35 plus breweries into three regions for easy exploration. Launched in 2017, Visit St. Pete/Clearwater’s “Gulp Coast” Beer Passport encourages trail participants to document their journey through the largest craft beer destination in the state.
The original paper passport directed users to collect stickers at each participating brewery - now, Craft Beer Trail explorers will record their journey on their phone by checking into passport stops via mobile geolocation services. Participants who visit and record 15 stops along the trail are congratulated with a Gulp Coast T-shirt.
The program aims to boost local businesses, as St. Pete/Clearwater locals and visitors alike fill out their passports at hotspots such as veteran-owned 5 Branches Brewing, dog-themed brewery Pinellas Ale Works (PAW for short), and Black-owned Green Bench Brewing Co. in downtown St. Pete.
“The growth of the craft beer industry in this community over the last decade has been incredible to witness,” said Steve Hayes, Visit St. Pete/Clearwater President/CEO. “Following a difficult year due to the pandemic, our local brewers have shown impressive resilience and creativity. The passport program’s shift to a digital platform expands access to information about the area's local breweries and encourages support from visitors and residents.”
In celebration of the new digital passport, anyone that signs up and visits three breweries before Jan. 2, 2022 will be entered to win the “beercation” getaway with a three-night stay at The Hollander Hotel in downtown St. Pete.
For more information about St. Pete/Clearwater’s Craft Beer Trail, visit GulpCoast.com.