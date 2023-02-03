LaCorte honors corrections officer
Pinellas County Corrections Officer Deputy Anthony LaCorte has been selected as the 2023 Corrections Officer of the Year by the Florida Sheriffs Association.
LaCorte received the award during the annual FSA banquet for his selfless attention to duty and perseverance.
According to an FSA statement: “On July 12, 2022, Deputy LaCorte was off duty with his family at Anclote Island, a beach located off the Gulf Coast near Tarpon Springs. During this time, two children were swept away from the island due to a dangerous rip current. Both children were last seen underwater. The mother of the two children could be heard calling out for them from the shore. LaCorte recognized the emergency, ran down the beach and boarded his jet ski.
“Deputy LaCorte immediately responded to where the children were last seen and navigated the water in circles until he found the children, who appeared to be drowning. He rescued the younger child first and was able to pull him aboard his craft. The second child went under the water. Deputy Lacorte was able to obtain a grasp of this child and pulled him out of the water and onto the jet ski. Both children displayed water inhalation by coughing and vomiting seawater. Deputy LaCorte immediately returned the children to the island to reunite them with their family.”
LaCorte has been with PCSO since 2019.
Recycle Guide is available
The new and updated 2023 Recycle Guide is now available at schools, libraries throughout Pinellas County and online.
The guide provides readers information they need to be a responsible recycler in Pinellas County. The guide also highlights local recycling facilities and how recycling works in the Tampa Bay area.
Feature articles include how recyclables are sorted at a local Materials Recovery Facility, where to find contact information to set-up curbside recycling at home, how to locate recycling drop-off sites and how to properly discard household chemicals.
In addition, activities for children are included in bonus Going Beyond the Text sections.
The cover of the Recycle Guide makes it easy for users to identify the five material categories that should be recycled in Pinellas County, which include glass bottles and jars, metal food and beverage containers, paper and cardboard, plastic bottles and jugs, and cartons.
For other materials, residents can check the online Where Does It Go? search tool to find the best options to reuse, recycle or dispose of hundreds of different items in Pinellas County. Residents can request a printed copy from the Department of Solid Waste by calling 727-464-7500 or emailing recycle@pinellas.gov.
The Recycle Guide was created in a partnership between the Department of Solid Waste and the Tampa Bay Times Newspaper in Education program.
Guardian ad Litem gets new logo
The Florida Statewide Guardian ad Litem Office has revealed a new logo for the program.
The new logo is the letter G, with an exterior outline forming a shield shape to represent guardianship. The open area of the G is fashioned from a heart shape, mirrored in the bar. The yellow abstractly symbolizes the state of Florida.
"The new identity will now incorporate all aspects of what the Statewide Florida Guardian ad Litem Office does, including the independent legal representation of abused and neglected children,” said Dennis Moore, statewide Guardian ad Litem Office executive director.
The Florida Statewide Guardian ad Litem Office represents Florida's abused, abandoned, and neglected children in the courtroom and community. Through the collaboration of a multi-disciplinary team, our team provides quality legal representation for children's legal interests while assisting the child in expressing their needs and wishes.
Council member joins SPCA Tampa Bay
LARGO —Darden Rice has been hired by SPCA Tampa Bay as its senior campaigns director.
In this newly created role, Rice will lead the multi-year capital campaign to make improvements to SPCA Tampa Bay's current 10-acre shelter campus in Largo, The improvements will address multiple issues with the current facility, much of which dates back to the 1960's.
Rice's professional experience includes serving on the St. Petersburg City Council, which she chaired in 2017. She was first elected to the council a decade ago and re-elected in 2017.
Recently, she ran for the mayor of St. Petersburg and termed out of city council in January 2022.
Outside of public service, Rice also worked for the national Sierra Club, and as the health care policy director for Progress Florida. Rice has also served on and chaired several boards and committees such as: Forward Pinellas, Tampa Bay Water, the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority and the League of Women Voters for the St. Petersburg Area.