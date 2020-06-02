Utilities crewmembers’ actions credited with saving man’s life

SEMINOLE — Two members of a Pinellas County Utilities Field Services crew saved a man’s life May 29 in Seminole, according to a press release from Pinellas County Marketing and Communications.
Brandon Smith and Raymond Collins were changing meters near 82nd Terrace North when they witnessed a sport utility vehicle fall on top of a man as he worked on it. The crew members quickly aided the man by lifting the vehicle off him.
A witness who reported the incident to the county told staff, “We are grateful to Brandon and Raymond for having the courage and compassion to see someone in need and taking immediate action to assist them.”
Those sentiments were echoed by Utilities Director Megan Ross, who said, “I couldn’t be more proud of the quick thinking and heroic actions of Brandon and Raymond! These heroes represent the epitome of our passionate and engaged, safety-focused workforce.”