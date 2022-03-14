Pinellas County looks to fund transportation needs

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County Administrator Barry Burton is facing a number of challenges as he begins preparations for next year’s budget. One of the most difficult is funding for transportation and other infrastructure needs.
Transportation is one of the county’s most pressing needs. Without funding sources to maintain roads, bridges, trails and transit systems, existing infrastructure will begin to decline, which will take away from quality of life.
During a March 3 work session, Burton and staff presented information that outlined priorities and potential options to meet the county’s transportation needs. The commission was asked to provide a consensus on how best to move forward.
Burton says the county has two main choices when it comes to funding transportation needs. The first is to come up with new revenue sources. The second is to cut or reduce the scope of planned projects to cut costs, freeing up money to be used for new things.
Since 1987, the county and its municipalities have used Penny for Pinellas, a 1-cent sales tax, to fund much of its capital needs. Allowable uses for that money is set by state statute. Penny for Pinellas was last approved by voters in 2017 and the money collected will pay for projects to be funded in 2020-2030.
Prior to the election, the county put together a list of infrastructure projects for funding. The biggest risk with these “Penny promises” is the changing economy. For example, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, sales tax collection has gone down. Sales tax revenue also went down during the previous 10-year period due to the great recession.
Burton told commissioners that the 2020-2030 Penny is fully accounted for and has been overspent for the 10-year period by about $100 million. As a result, county staff had to reallocate funding. Some projects have been cut or, at minimum, the scope has been reduced. Now the county must find alternative funding sources to pay for promised projects.
“We can’t just rely on the magical penny,” he said.
One way to get additional revenue for infrastructure needs is to raise taxes, which would require a referendum. The consensus of the commission was that a referendum would likely fail at this time. The next most likely way to fund needed projects, both those promised and recent requests for new projects, is to cut something from the 10-year capital improvement plan.
The commission asked staff to go through current plans for funds that could be used for other needs. For example, Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority has requested money to pay for a much-needed transit center in Clearwater. If PSTA is awarded a federal grant for that project, it would need matching money. Forward Pinellas would like money to move forward with plans to put in a waterborne transportation system. In addition, an investment corridor transition plan is in the works for Alternate U.S. 19 (State Road 595) from downtown Clearwater north to Central Avenue that is designed to link jobs with education and housing.
The problem is lack of money to pay for anything new.
Last year, the commission approved a partial rollback of the millage rate that accompanied a plan to reduce the backlog of sidewalk repair projects and increase funding to increase the level of service for the existing sidewalk network.
Staff would like to do something similar this year that would be aimed at the county’s road pavement system. The plan would be to approve a millage rate that would provide at least $12.5 million annually to bring all the roadways up to a C level of service. No estimates were given as to what that millage rate might need to be. Last year, the commission, the commission chose to levy a partial millage rollback rate.
Staff reported that the dedicated funding allocated to the sidewalk project last year was working and improvements were evident.
State statute allows Penny tax money to be used for other projects such as affordable housing. The county made several promises to fund improvements in that area prior to the 2017 referendum. Some complaints have come in recently with some claiming the county is not spending the money as promised.
Burton said using the money for affordable housing was always part of the plan.
“I don’t want to go down this rabbit hole, but some of this is misinformation,” he said. “It’s just incorrect,” adding that the amount going toward affordable housing was a very small amount with the vast majority going to infrastructure.
He said it was important to let the public know that the county was doing exactly what it said it would do.
Burton said when the commission decided on how much money it wanted to spend to establish desirable levels of service for transportation, he could look at component pieces to try to meet those goals both countywide and in unincorporated areas.
Commission Chair Charlie Justice pointed out that staff had “backfilled” funding for eligible infrastructure projects using federal funding made available due to the pandemic. Still, there’s not enough money to keep up with current needs.
“We have to figure this out,” said Commissioner Pat Gerard.
She said the commission had to continue its work “without letting the handful of people sidetrack us over money allocated to affordable housing.”
“We’re the grownups in the room. We’re the ones who need to do something about this. We’re the only ones that can,” she said.
Burton said staff would bring back options that does not include a referendum but does include prioritizing roads, water borne transportation and funding for PSTA projects.
“I want the public to have confidence we’re doing what we say,” Burton said.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.