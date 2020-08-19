PSTA to receive $1.2 million to upgrade bus fleet
ST. PETERSBURG — U.S. Representative Charlie Crist, D-FL, recently announced another $1.2 million grant to Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority from the Department of Transportation’s Buses and Bus Facilities Grant Program.
PSTA will use the grant to upgrade and replace Pinellas’ bus fleet and construct new bus stations and facilities.
Congressman Crist also recently announced a $40 million grant to PSTA from the CARES Act.
“Proud to announce yet another grant to support PSTA’s important work for the people of Pinellas, signifying key investments being made at the federal level to improve the lives of the residents of our community,” said Crist in a press release. “From my seat on the Appropriations Committee, I know how important federal dollars are for strengthening our public transit to keep folks going to where they need to go.”
New tax collector and property appraiser offices open in St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG — A new, 40,000-square-foot facility recently opened in St. Petersburg with offices for the Tax Collector and Property Appraiser.
The full-service tax collector office on the first floor at 2500 34th St. N. in St. Petersburg, provides more than 8,000 appointments each month and offers all tax collector services in one location.
The new facility offers increased privacy, updated technology and expanded services, including a closed-course driving range and a self-service vehicle registration kiosk. The driving course is designed to handle two tests simultaneously while the kiosk enables customers to renew vehicle registrations on-demand without an appointment.
The previous location at 1800 66th St. N. in St. Petersburg is permanently closed.
Protecting the health and safety of customers and team members remains a top priority for Thomas. The new facility has various protective measures in place including barriers at each workstation, hand sanitizing stations, customer screenings, and day porters. Currently, all Tax Collector offices are appointment-only.
Appointments at the new facility are available now at taxcollect.com for the following services: driver license/ID card transactions, title services, written tests, road tests, disabled parking permits, hunting/fishing licenses, and birth certificates. Concealed weapon licensing services will be available at this location soon.
The property appraiser also has opened its brand-new public service center at 2500 34th St. N in St. Petersburg. Located on the second floor of the new building, the property appraiser's office can better serve residents through face-to-face customer service as well as virtual meeting break-out rooms within a facility centrally located to serve all in South Pinellas. Additionally, the new facility includes training rooms (also equipped with virtual technology) to ensure that our area appraisers throughout the county now have a central location to receive continuing education to hone their skills in order to better serve the public and promote public understanding of the appraisal process.
Walk-in service (no appointment necessary) is available to the public Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
The offices are observing public health best practices by utilizing hand sanitizer, customer service counter Plexiglas, face coverings and social distancing in the waiting room.
Most applications can be filed online or by mail and the public is encouraged to visit www.pcpao.org for more information. The public can speak to a customer service representative during business hours by calling 727-464-3207.
Vacancies announced on Affordable Housing Advisory Committee
Applications are now being accepted to fill vacancies for three-year appointments to the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee.
Mandatory applications can be found at www.pinellascounty.org/boards and must be received no later than 3 p.m. on Sept. 18.
This committee is composed of a minimum of eight but not more than eleven members appointed by the Pinellas County Commission. The committee must consist of one locally elected official and one representative actively engaged from at least six of the following categories:
• Residential home building industry in connection with affordable housing
• Banking or mortgage banking industry in connection with affordable housing
• Representative of those areas of labor actively engaged in home building in connection with affordable housing
• Advocate for low-income persons in connection with affordable housing
• A for-profit provider of affordable housing
• A not-for-profit provider of affordable housing
• Real estate professional in connection with affordable housing;
• Citizen who serves on the local planning agency pursuant to s. 163.3174. If the local planning agency is comprised of the governing board of the county or municipality, the governing board may appoint a designee who is knowledgeable in the local planning process
• Reside within the jurisdiction of the local governing body making the appointments
• Represents employers within the jurisdiction
• Representative of essential services personnel which include active duty/reserve military personnel; teachers and educators; employees of school districts, community colleges, or universities; police and fire personnel including police, fire, emergency medical service and 9-1-1 dispatchers; health care personnel and employees in health care-related fields including employees of hospitals, assisted living facilities, medical providers and pharmacies; and skilled building trades personnel
The State Housing Initiative Partnership Program (SHIP) Affordable Housing Advisory Committee reviews the County's SHIP Local Housing Assistance Plan and evaluates established County policies and procedures, ordinances, land development regulations, and comprehensive plan to provide recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners that facilitate affordable housing while protecting the ability of property to appreciate in value.
Annually, the committee evaluates the implementation of the county's affordable housing initiatives and submits an Affordable Housing Advisory Committee Housing Incentives Review and Recommendations Report to the BCC and the state.
The committee may also perform other duties at the request of the BCC, including but not limited to the creation of best practices for the development of affordable housing and provision of mentoring services to affordable housing partners.
The committee meets approximately four times per year. Meetings are typically scheduled on the first Wednesday of the month at 4 p.m. in the Clerk’s Large Conference Room at 315 Court St., Fourth floor, Clearwater or as announced.
County commissioners will review all applications and make its selections at an upcoming meeting.
All materials submitted to Pinellas County government are subject to the public records law of the state of Florida.