PIE celebrates biggest month in history
CLEARWATER — St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport announces its biggest month in history.
July passengers increased 90% over July 2020. The month also has a 7% over July 2019.
The 2021 year-to-date increase is 40%. In addition, the airport is celebrating the most ever non-stop destinations at 64.
Tax Collector partners with Lauren’s Kids
Pinellas County Tax Collector Charles Thomas and his team are partnering with the Florida non-profit, Lauren's Kids, this August to raise funds and spread awareness to help prevent childhood sexual abuse.
Customers visiting tax collector offices in Pinellas can show their support by purchasing the Lauren's Kids specialty license plate or through monetary donations. Customers will receive a teal Lauren's Kids rubber bracelet for a $1 donation or a backpack for a $5 donation. Any customer who purchases the specialty license plate this month is eligible to enter a drawing for a $50 Visa or American Express gift card presented by the Lauren's Kids organization.
The facts speak for themselves before turning 18, 1 in 3 girls and 1 in 5 boys will be sexually abused in the United States. There are over 42 million childhood sexual abuse survivors in the U.S. today, and 95% of sexual abuse is preventable through education.
Lauren's Kids was founded by Lauren Book in 2007. Book is a former teacher, best-selling author, Florida state senator and childhood sexual abuse survivor.
Donations to Lauren's Kids will stay local, with funds going toward education and awareness programs in Pinellas County such as training and abuse prevention curriculums for local teachers.
Find more information about Lauren's Kids at www.laurenskids.org.
Vacancy announced on PSTA Board of Directors
Pinellas County is now accepting applications for a three-year citizen appointment to the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority Board of Directors.
Applications must be received by 3 p.m. Aug. 23. The application can be found at www.pinellascounty.org/boards. The Board of County Commissioners will review applications and make their decision at a future meeting.
For a full description of the powers and responsibilities of the PSTA board, visit https://www.psta.net/about-psta/board-of-directors/.
Meetings of the PSTA Board are held monthly, usually on the fourth Wednesday, starting at 9 a.m. PSTA Board positions are unpaid, voluntary positions. This is a working board, and the county commission is seeking a citizen appointment member who can dedicate the time to attend monthly meetings on a consistent basis.
The PSTA Board consists of 15 members. Eight of the 15 members must be present in order to hold a meeting. All meetings are open to the public and are subject to the Sunshine Laws of the State of Florida.
Note: All materials submitted to Pinellas County government are subject to the public records law of the state of Florida.