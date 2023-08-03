ST. PETERSBURG — Kids and Kubs has announced that Summer Ball is underway, open to all veterans, rookies, and prospects at no cost. All player positions are open for male and female players for the 2023-2024 season.
Players aged 74 and above can begin preparing to open the Kids and Kubs Intraclub season on Oct. 31. Those under 74 may join the summer sessions at no cost.
Pickup games are Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 a.m. and will continue until late November. More information is available from Mike Vander Syde at 727-249-2496 or by calling the club office at 727-893-7108.
Pickup games occur at 901 North Shore Park Blvd. Prior softball experience is not required, although that is helpful.
Club membership is not required for Summer Ball players, preferred age 60 and above; however, applicants to the Club during the probationary period should demonstrate at least the minimum ability to catch a ball from 65 feet, hit a batted softball three out of five pitches, throw overhand at least 50 feet, and run the bases in 30 seconds or less.