CLEARWATER — Pinellas County’s intergovernmental liaison presented an overview to the County Commission April 21 on actions taken during the 2022 state legislative session.
Brian Lowack highlighted several bills presented and passed during the regular session, Jan. 11-March 11, and presented information about the $112 billion proposed budget. His report focused on actions that could affect Pinellas if signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
One of the more significant was Senate Bill 1764: Municipal Solid Waste-to-Energy Program. The bill provides funding for counties that have waste-to-energy facilities, which is important to Pinellas because its power-purchase agreement with Duke Energy is expiring in 2024, vastly reducing the revenue coming in to the Solid Waste Department.
The bill establishes a financial assistance grant program and incentive grant program for counties that have waste-to-energy facilities being used for sale of energy and to reduce waste going to landfills. Pinellas is one of only 12 counties in the state with at least one waste-to-energy plant.
The bill had appropriated $100 million a year to the program, however, the money was removed before end of session and it is not clear how the grant program will be funded, Lowack said.
The grant programs still could be good news for Pinellas. If they remain viable and funded by the year 2024, the county could be eligible for up to $8.6 million a year. The grant money would help make up for the difference between what the county receives under the current power-purchase agreement with Duke and a standard offer, which will be much less.
Local appropriations
Lowack went over local budget appropriations, pointing out that the governor could veto any or all. DeSantis has until July 1 to make his decisions and sign the budget.
Lawmakers included $15 million for environmental remediation at Toytown. Future plans call for turning the former landfill site in north St. Petersburg into a youth sports facility. Commission Chair Charlie Justice pointed out that the appropriated money was only intended to help clean up the old landfill. No money has been set aside for development of the property.
Another $9.5 million was appropriated for north Pinellas stormwater improvements, which would fund a project to enhance treatment and capacity in Ozona and Crystal Beach to help improve water quality in St. Joseph Sound.
Lawmakers added $3 million for west Klosterman Preserve. A local group, West Klosterman Group Inc., is trying to raise money to purchase the 14-acre site from the school board to donate to the county so the property can be preserved.
Local legislators also set aside $400,000 for the High Point Community Park, as well as $1.56 million and $585 million respectively for dredges at John’s Pass and Grand Canal.
One local bill received a yes vote. It revises boundaries for East Lake Tarpon Community, a mostly residential area in unincorporated Pinellas. It also removes the annexation expiration date for a requirement that the majority of voters approve any annexations.
On the watch list
Lowack reported on bills on the county’s watch list, including one that would have eliminated the use of rectangular rapid flashing beacons. The bill did not make it out of committee. Another proposed bill that would have affected the county’s sanitary sewer controls program also failed to pass.
Lowack highlighted Senate Bill 620 that allows private, for-profit businesses that have operated for at least three years to claim damages from a county or municipality that enacts ordinance or charter provisions that cause a reduction of at least 15% of their profit.
Senate Bill 962: Residential Development Projects for Affordable Housing allows counties and municipalities to OK mixed-use residential developments on any residential, commercial or industrial zoned parcel if only 10% of the project includes affordable housing. Currently, the requirement is 100% affordable housing.
Lowack said Pinellas was unique because of a special act that allows the commission to use a Countywide Planning Authority to approve residential development projects countywide. SB 962 allows local governments the authority to approve projects without having to go before county commissioners. The Countywide Planning Commission would still need to approve projects in unincorporated areas.
An increase in ad valorem property tax exemptions for widows, widowers and blind or permanently disabled homeowners would increase from $500 to $5,000 if approved by the governor. Lowack said the cost to the county’s general fund would be $704,000 and $286,000 to Municipal Services Taxing Unit.
Legislators also approved nine sales tax holidays, including a repeal of the gas tax in October, as well as holidays for back-to-school, disaster preparedness, Freedom Week, skilled worker tools and one that provides a tax break on Energy Star appliances from September through February.
Senate Bill 524
Commissioners were expected to decide during a regular meeting April 26 if they want to file a lawsuit challenging Senate Bill 524, which among other election reform measures would create an office of Election Crimes and Security to investigate election fraud.
The bill because not only makes changes to the state’s election code, it also requires commissioners in single-member districts to run for re-election following redistricting.
Lowack said if the governor signs the bill, all of the county’s single-member commissioners would be on the ballot in November 2022, including Dave Eggers, who represents District 4; Karen Seel, who represents District 5; Kathleen Peters, who represents District 6; and Rene Flower, who represents District 7. Pat Gerard who represents at-large District 2 also will appear on the ballot.
Currently, commissioners representing districts 2, 4 and 6 are the only ones scheduled for re-election in 2022. The bill would force Seel and Flowers, who are not be up for re-election until 2024, to run two years early. Seel has already said she does not plan to run in 2024.
Commissioner Janet Long who represents at-large District 1 asked County Attorney Jewel White if the commission should file a lawsuit because of the bill’s effect on single member commissioners not currently scheduled for re-election this year. Not only would it cut short the amount of time they would have to campaign, they could lose out on half their term if they failed to win re-election.
In addition, there is some negative chatter about the motivations behind the move that would force a long-time commissioner to campaign one more time before leaving office.
White said the commission had cause for a lawsuit since Pinellas’ single-member commissioners were the only ones in the state that would be affected. She said the citizens of Pinellas were being denied due process.
Charlie Justice, who represents at-large District 3, said it should be illegal for the legislature to be able to come in at any time and change the terms of an elected office.
“What stops them from being able to do that to any elected office,” he said.
In an update to this story, DeSantis signed the bill April 25.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.
Revised to report that the governor had signed the bill.