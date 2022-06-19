CLEARWATER — Pinellas Planning Council has to bring in more money or cut costs to balance the budget for fiscal year 2023. The plan for now is a combination of the two.
Forward Pinellas Board approved a proposed FY 2023 budget June 8 that includes a millage rate increase, as well as cuts to staff. Board Member and County Commissioner Dave Eggers voted no. Forward Pinellas serves as the county’s PPC and Metropolitan Planning Organization. PPC is the only one of the two required to adopt a balanced budget each year with an appropriate millage rate to fund its operations and maintain reserves.
Rodney Chatman, Forward Pinellas Planning Division manager, presented preliminary information to the board in May about next year’s budget preparations that included estimates from the county’s Office of Management and Budget for revenues, expenditures and reserves.
Chatman outlined the reasons changes needed to be made to balance next year’s budget. Different scenarios were presented as staff tried to balance the books, including cutting expenses and adjusting the millage rate. Property value estimates from the property appraiser were part of the mix.
The board asked staff to work with OMB to prepare a budget that would include enough money to fund three of six existing vacant positions, maintain three months of operating expenses for emergencies and have money to use as the local match for federal grant programs while keeping enough in the budget to pay for local programs.
In June, Chatman brought back a proposed budget based on a projected 12.2% increase in property tax revenues and a millage rate increase from 0.0150 mils to 0.0235 mils. He said if the millage rate was approved, it would cost the average single-family homeowner $1.73 more in property taxes than they pay now. The increase would be enough to bring in revenue to pay expenses without having to dip into reserves.
Revenues would total nearly $3.8 million with expenditures of about $3.76 million, which includes a 3.4% pay raise for staff. The beginning fund balance (reserves) would be just over $1 million and would be used to assist local governments and provide matching funds for grants. The budget also includes $600,000 for three months of operating expenses for use in emergencies.
Eggers opposes the proposed 3.4% pay increase for staff if it means having to increase the millage rate.
“It’s irresponsible to increase millage rate by that much,” he said.
However, he was the only one that voiced an objection. Several members supported employee pay hikes of up to 5% or more. Forward Pinellas Executive Director Whit Blanton said the goal was to set increases the same for all government employees. Projected raises have not yet been decided by the appointing authorities or the county commission, he said.
Board Member Brandi Gabbard, St. Petersburg Council vice chair, supports at least a 3.4% increase.
“$1.73 is not that much in the grand scheme of things,” she said, referring to Chatman’s estimate of what the cost would be for the average single-family homeowner if the millage rate was approved as proposed.
Board Member and County Commissioner Janet Long agreed with Gabbard and made a motion to approve the draft budget with the proposed millage rate increase and the employee pay raise of 3.4%. Board Member and County Commissioner Karen Seel said she supported upping the millage rate as well as employee pay; however, she wanted to wait until a decision was made on a pay increase for all government employees. She said it could be 5% or more.
Long agreed to amend her motion and removed the part about the pay raise.
The proposed budget and millage rate will be presented to the county commission June 16 during a budget information session. Chatman said the numbers would likely be revised after the Property Appraiser’s Office releases the preliminary tax rolls on July 1.
Forward Pinellas Board is scheduled to adopt a revised budget and millage rate on Aug. 10. The county commission will provide final approval in September.
In other business, the board:
• Adopted the FY 2022-2023 through FY 2026-2027 Transportation Improvement Project for 25 local governments, plus the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority, local airports and the Port of St. Petersburg.
• Adopted the annual Transportation Priority Lists, which are used to allocate federal funding. The lists include multimodal transportation priorities, Transportation Alternatives Program priorities and regional transportation priorities. FDOT uses the lists when developing the five-year work program.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.