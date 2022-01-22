LARGO — Pinellas County commissioners voted 6-1 Jan. 11 to approve a resolution approving the American Rescue Plan Act State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund Spending Plan.
Commissioner Karen Seel voted no because she objects to using rescue act funds to pay for Utilities new advanced meters and has concerns about a proposed Toytown study.
The spending plan for the $94.69 million is not set in stone, according to County Administrator Barry Burton. By federal rules, the funds have to be obligated by Dec. 31, 2024 and spent by Dec. 31, 2026. Burton said the spending plan allows staff to focus on projects that can be completed by the federal deadline.
One of the items on the list is $35 million to pay for advanced metering infrastructure for the potable and reclaimed water distribution systems. The new meters will provide more accurate information on water usage, including leak detection, and promote water conservation. Staff said using recovery act funds would relieve pressure on enterprise funds; however, that is the reason Seel objects to using recovery act money. She believes expenses that are part of enterprise funds should be paid for with user fees.
Burton said paying for the advanced meter project is a good use of the recovery act funds. He said the project will get done regardless, but by using federal funding it can be done sooner and benefits can be realized sooner.
Commissioner Dave Eggers had some concerns about money for first responder locations since some get money from municipalities and others don’t. He had no specific request, but asked that the item remain on the table.
Commissioner Rene Flowers questioned the $1.5 million allocated for fire training facility enhancements. Flowers and other commissioners support the use of recovery act money to pay for in-service and specialty training at fire departments and St. Petersburg College’s SIM City at Allstate and fire training at the 126th Avenue site and a potential north county site.
Burton pointed out that all the items on the list are good projects that will make a difference in the community.
Projects range from paving, sidewalk and drainage improvements; safe pedestrian and bicycle access; renovations and upgrades for youth sports facilities; community greenspace; playground renovations; replacement of wastewater collection systems for manufactured home communities; backup power for lift stations; regional stormwater facilities; decommissioning fuel sites; retrofitting facilities for electric vehicle charging; study on opportunities for the former landfill site known as Toytown; improvement of fiber infrastructure; analysis of the sidewalk network; cybersecurity and safety technology; online public benefits navigator; and administrative costs for the recovery act program.
In other business, commissioners listened to several speakers in favor of putting term limits on the upcoming November ballot. They say they are mobilizing their petition drive. They urged the commission to take action and put the matter on the ballot so they can have more control.
Commissioners voted unanimously to let the Board of Adjustments and Appeals handle requests to reduce the state distance requirement for a medical marijuana treatment center dispensing center from an elementary, middle or secondary or private school.
Commissioners said yes to an agreement with the county’s Technical Rescue Team and the cities of Clearwater, Largo, Pinellas Park and St. Petersburg. The specialized team is comprised of 122 specially trained emergency response personnel from the four cities. The new five-year agreement will be in effect until Sept. 30. 2026.
Commissioners unanimously approved an agreement with Advanced Disposal Services Solid Waste Southeast Inc. for landfill operations at Bridgeway Acres. The cost increases by $4.77 million over the life of the contract through Aug. 28, 2028, about $682,000 a year. The new agreement includes waste tire services.
Commissioners approved a resolution approving issuance of multifamily housing revenue bonds by the Housing Finance Authority of Pinellas County to finance a residential rental housing project. The project is for 92-unit senior unit housing complex, Creekside Manor at 1318 Franklin St. in Clearwater and 1335 Pierce St. in Clearwater.
Commissioners also approved a second resolution for issuing multifamily revenue bonds by the Housing Finance Authority of Pinellas County for Clear Bay Terrace, a 100-unit senior rental housing complex at 1770 North Betty Lane in Clearwater.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.