Getting to play at Tropicana Field, home of the Tampa Bay Rays, for the final game of their high school careers is something that baseball players in the Pinellas-Hillsborough Senior All-Star Classic will not soon forget.
Perhaps not so much for the seniors from Pinellas, who endured a lopsided 12-3 loss as the home team in the annual postseason exhibition. The outcome, however, will not likely be remembered as much as the sheer enjoyment of their prep careers ending in such dramatic fashion.
For St. Petersburg’s Fletcher Hislop, it marked the second time in the past two weeks that he has been inside The Trop. That school’s graduation commencement took place there.
“This is much cooler,” he said. “Playing at the place where you grew up going to professional baseball games, that’s something else.”
Win or lose, Osceola catcher Nolan Fitzpatrick relished playing against rivals from the neighboring county.
“I’ve been playing against them my entire high school career, so it’s really fun to get together with the best of the best,” Fitzpatrick.
Coaching the Pinellas team this season was Johnny Lancaster. That honor was not lost on the first-year head coach of Northeast following two seasons as an assistant there.
“I just wanted to help them, but a couple of guys nominated me,” he said. “It’s a pretty cool honor.”
The Pinellas team struggled from the outset with Freedom’s Gio Mendoza blasting a three-run home run in the first inning. Hillsborough led 12-1 before Pinellas added two runs in the seventh of a nine-inning game.
Hislop hit a two-out single and Dunedin’s Jacob Riegel reached on an infield single. Both baserunners scored on a triple by Northeast’s John Michael Ingalls. The first Pinellas run came in the second when Calvary Christian’s Blake Opie singled, stole second and raced home on a throwing error.
Afterward, Lancaster focused more on the experience than the outcome.
“Everybody played,” he said, noting that all of the Pinellas players got into the game. “We just tried to make it as equitable as we could.”
Rounding out the Pinellas roster were: Calvary Christian — Tad Brooks and Alex Monile; Clearwater Central Catholic — Gabe Wheeler, Sean Wojdan and Kodi Deskins; Countryside — Brandon Eby; East Lake — Wade Johnson, Cooper Consiglio and Connor Spink; Hollins — Ryland Bozenhard; Northside Christian — Aiden Alvarez; Osceola — Gavin Tuttle; Palm Harbor — Landon Dorman; Pinellas Park — Chad Cloud; Seminole — Tyler Saunders, Christian Neu and Luke Carey; St. Petersburg — Zach Rechtshaid; Tarpon Springs — Timothy Freundel.