The Pinellas County Department of Solid Waste is changing operation days and the frequency of remote collection events for household chemical collections beginning Thursday, June 1.
In addition, the collection facility’s name will change from the Household Electronics and Chemical Collection Center to the Household Hazardous Waste Center, or HW Center.
Effective June 1, the county will increase the number of household chemical collection events from 12 to 22 per year at Household Hazardous Waste North, located at 29582 U.S. Highway 19 North in Clearwater. HHW North events will occur twice a month, on the second and fourth Saturday of each month, except for November and December.
The HHW Center and Swap Shop will now operate Tuesday through Friday, and the first and third Saturday of each month. Operating hours at the HHW center will remain 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Operating hours at the Swap Shop will remain 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.