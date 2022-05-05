Pinellas awarded two Complete Street grants

CLEARWATER — Forward Pinellas Board of directors unanimously approved three Complete Streets grants April 13 worth more than $1 million with two awards going to Pinellas County and one to the city of St. Pete Beach.
Forward Pinellas’ Complete Streets Grant Program provides yearly awards of up to $100,000 for concept planning projects and $1 million for construction projects. This is the sixth year of the program.
According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, “Complete Streets are streets designed and operated to enable safe use and support mobility for all users. Those include people of all ages and abilities, regardless of whether they are travelling as drivers, pedestrians, bicyclists or public transportation riders.”
The concept of Complete Streets applies to planning, designing, and operating roadways and rights of way to make the transportation network safer and more efficient. Complete Street policies are set at the state, regional and local levels.
“Complete Streets discourages dangers behavior and encourages safe driving,” said Principal Planner Angela Ryan.
Ryan reviewed the five applications received for 2022. Three were for concept planning including a request for $70,000 from St. Pete Beach for the city’s Downtown Redevelopment District, $50,000 from Pinellas County for Whitney Road and $100,000 from St. Petersburg for a project in the Southern Skyway Marina District. In addition, two applications for construction projects were submitted: one from the county for $966,000 for 62nd Avenue North and $1 million from St. Petersburg for Fifth Avenue South.
The Board approved $65,000 of the $70,000 requested by St. Pete Beach to help address safety issues in the city’s downtown core and provide multimodal connections within what has been identified as a high crash area.
According to a staff report, the money will be used to assess the possibility of a connected complete streets network that will “create a safe, equitable and easily accessible alternative mobility network for residents and visitors.”
Ryan said the city had undergone a demographic shift with an increase in younger inhabitants who want more walkable areas with safer features. The goal of the project is increased connections with enhanced redevelopment potential.
The county received a $35,000 of its request for $50,000 for a concept planning grant for a Complete Streets project on Whitney Road from U.S. 19 to 58th Street North. The project will be done in collaboration with the city of Largo due to its location in a low income, minority area within Largo’s Tri-City Special Area Plan and Gateway planning area.
Ryan said the county will use the grant money to look for the most appropriate ways to implement complete streets concepts. The area has a large amount of multifamily housing without access to Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority or the Duke Energy Trail, she said.
The county believes the project will increase residential growth in the area, which will improve economic development and access for vulnerable populations, using multimodal connections between homes, schools, parks, businesses and public transportation.
The county also received a $966,000 construction grant to help build a multimodal corridor to connect residents and businesses in Pinellas Park and Lealman. The project is on 62nd Avenue North from 49th Street to 34th Street.
The project area consists of a two-way, two-lane rural east-west corridor, 1.2 miles long without bike lanes or continuous sidewalks. It is located in a high crash area designated as a Safe Streets Pinellas High Injury Network Hotspot. Ryan said 361 crashes have been reported in the area in the past five years.
According to the county, the area within an area with a low-income minority population lacks adequate access for pedestrians and bicyclists. Planned improvements include buffered bike lanes, 8-foot sidewalks and two pedestrian refuges.
Board Chair Joanne “Cookie” Kennedy, mayor of Indian Rocks Beach, said $5 billion in federal funds would be available soon for safe streets projects. She is encouraging the county and its municipalities to apply.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.