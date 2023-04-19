SPC Scholarship can mean free degree
St. Petersburg College is offering the SPC Promise Scholarship to 2023 graduates from Lakewood, Tarpon Springs, Pinellas Park, Clearwater, and Northeast high schools.
The SPC Promise Scholarship, a pilot program, will cover all tuition and fees at St. Petersburg College - after any grants or scholarships a student receives are applied - for an Associate in Arts, an Associate in Science, or a financial aid-eligible certificate.
The scholarship is targeted toward the most impoverished communities in Pinellas County and is designed to provide graduates of the five high schools the opportunity to break a generational cycle of poverty. If the students are 100% fully Pell eligible, the SPC Promise Scholarship will provide an additional $500 award per semester to assist with expenses such as textbooks.
To apply, students must:
• Complete a FAFSA
• Complete the SPC application
• Enroll for at least six credit hours, beginning in the fall 2023 Term following their high school graduation.
Monies are disbursed on a first-come, first-served basis. Once an SPC application is submitted, students will be sent next steps.
Learn more at spc.edu/promisescholarship.
Seniors awarded scholarships
ST. PETERSBURG — Four local high school students have been awarded $10,000 in scholarships for their winning business concepts.
Natalie Walker and Lexi Mckeown from St. Petersburg High School won the grand prize of a $5,000 college scholarship for their business “Whole Solutions,” a software application that can scan products in grocery stores and alert consumers if it contains a food allergy.
Cameron Walsh, Cynthia Green, and Arlen Martinez from Dunedin High School were the first runner-up team for the self-care company “Take Care,” which creates homemade lotions and candles. They went home with a $3,500 scholarship.
The second runner-up, winning a $1,500 scholarship, was Melissa Baltazar from Dunedin High for her custom jewelry business, Amour de Miel.
The students participated in the Next Generation Entrepreneurs Finale Competition, hosted by the Pinellas Education Foundation in partnership with Junior Achievement of Tampa Bay’s 3DE program.