Construction begins on PSTA’s SunRunner BRT line

ST. PETERSBURG — State and local officials gathered in St. Petersburg Aug. 17 to officially break ground on the region’s first Bus Rapid Transit line. Called the SunRunner, the BRT line will connect Pinellas County’s beaches with downtown St. Petersburg.
“This is a historic day and a long time coming,” said Brad Miller, Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority chief executive officer. “Ultimately we hope this will be the first piece of a larger BRT puzzle that connects all of our communities, reduces congestion and improves our lives.”
Congressman Charlie Crist was also on hand to deliver a $21.8 million check from the Federal Transit Administration for the project. In May, the President Donald Trump announced that PSTA would be awarded the money for the SunRunner.
“As a member of the powerful Appropriations Committee, I’ve been proud to provide funding to support PSTA as they work to connect our growing beach communities and St. Pete’s exciting Central Avenue districts, “said Crist in a press release. “I look forward to the completion of the SunRunner and the opportunities it will bring to support our local businesses, drive tourism and propel sustainable development for generations to come.”
“The 10.3-mile line will improve mobility and access to jobs, health care, educational opportunities and other critical community services in the region,” said FTA Deputy Administrator Jane Williams.
The SunRunner 40-foot long buses, which feature artwork by Chad Mize and include an iconic Mr. Sun image, are expected to arrive in 2021.The SunRunner line is expected to be completed in early 2022.
“Projects like the SunRunner are critical to our region’s success. We must keep investing in infrastructure that connects our unique neighborhoods to jobs, education, and recreation and PSTA is showing it can be done here in Tampa Bay,” said PSTA Board Chair Joe Barkley.
The SunRunner will feature semi-dedicated lanes, limited stops and safety enhancements for riders including level boarding platforms and crosswalks. The 10.3-mile line will include 16 stops with buses running every 15 minutes.