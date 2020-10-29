More than 50% of registered Pinellas County voters have cast a ballot

Polling places throughout Pinellas County will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 3, giving registered voters 12 more hours to participate in the 2020 general election.
All mail ballots must be returned to a supervisor of elections office by 7 p.m. Nov. 3. Early voting ends on Sunday, Nov. 1.
Election officials are anticipating record turnouts nationwide. As of 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 54.36% of the county’s 711,462 active eligible voters had already cast a ballot, according to the turnout quick view posted at votepinellas.com. The majority, 306,661, were mail ballots, with another 80,070 cast at an early voting location.
Democrats had returned the most mail ballots, 132,621, to 103,423 by Republicans, 66,835 no party affiliation and 3,782 registered as other. Republicans were on top with early voting, casting 35,543 ballots to 25,887 by Democrats, 17,280 by NPA and 1,360 by other.
Voters who plan to go to a polling place on Nov. 3 are advised to confirm their polling place in advance by visiting votepinellas.com and clicking on the “Find Precinct” button at the top of the page or call 727-464-VOTE (8683).
Voters should bring photo and signature identification to avoid delays. Those without valid and current identification will be allowed to vote a provisional ballot.
For more election information, visit votepinellas.com.
On the ballot
The general election will decide the winners of a slew of national, state and local races, ranging from the president of the United States to fire district commissioner. In addition, voters will be asked to approve a local referendum and make decisions on several constitutional amendments.
Local races include constitutional officers, county commissioners, school boards members and district races.
In the race for sheriff, voters have a choice between the incumbent, Republican Bob Gualtieri, and Democrat Eliseo Santana.
The incumbent property appraiser, Republican Mike Twitty, is opposed by Democrat Trevor L. Mallory, and the incumbent tax collector, Republican Charles W. Thomas, is challenged by Democrat Joseph Saportas
Republican Julie Marcus, who was appointed by the governor in June to fill the post of supervisor of elections, is opposed by Democrat Dan Helm.
Three county commission seats are up for grabs. Democrat incumbent Janet Long and Republican Larry Ahern are vying for the at-large District 1 seat. Democrat incumbent Charlie Justice is being challenged by Republican Tammy Sue Vasquez for the District 3 at-large position. All registered voters can make choices in these races.
Democrat Rene Flowers and no party affiliate candidate Maria Scruggs are competing for the District 7, single-member seat, which was left vacant after long-time commissioner Ken Welch decided not to run for re-election. Only voters in District 7 will see that race on the ballot.
Two school board run-off elections are scheduled on Nov. 3 including the race for the District 1, at-large seat. Laura Hine and Stephanie Meyer are competing and all voters will have a choice. The second run-off for single member District 7 is between Caprice Johnson Edmond and Karl Nurse. Only voters that reside in District 7 can participate.
Voters than live in the East Lake Tarpon Special Fire District will have two races for seats on the commission. John Cattel, MaryEllen Crowder and Tom May are competing for Seat 3, and incumbent James Dalrymple, Peter Nehr and Michael Peasley are vying for Seat 5.
Voters that live in the Clearwater Cay Community Development District will see two races on their ballots. Steve Whitehurst and Jeffrey Wilson are competing for Seat 1 on the board of supervisors and Alan Glidden and Ronald Schulte are running for Seat 2.
State races
The state attorney and public defender for the 6th Judicial Court are up for election on Nov. 3; however, Republican incumbent Bernie McCabe ran unopposed. Republican Sara Beth Mollo also ran unopposed and will replace long-time public defender Bob Dillinger, who is retiring.
In the race for state senator District 19, Democrat incumbent Darryl Rouson is challenged by NPA-candidate Christina Paylan.
Democrat Jessica Harrington and Republican Traci Koster are competing for state representative District 64. For state representative District 65, Republican incumbent Chris Sprowls is challenged by Democrat Kelly Johnson. Republican incumbent Nick DiCeglie and Democrat Patricia Plantamura are vying for state representative District 66.
Republican incumbent Chris Latvala and Democrat Dawn Douglas are in a battle for state representative District 67. Democrat incumbent Ben Diamond is challenged by Republican Matt Tito for state representative District 68.
Democrat incumbent Jennifer Webb and Republican Linda Chaney are vying for state representative District 69. Michele Rayner won the universal primary in August and will serve as state representative for District 70.
Voter will be asked whether or not to retain Drew Atkinson, Morris Silberman, Daniel Sleet and Andrea Teves Smith on the Second District Court of Appeal.
Federal races
Voters will see 13 pairs of names on the ballot in the race for president and vice president, including Republican incumbents Donald Trump and Michael Pence, and Democrats Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris.
In addition, five pairs representing the Constitution Party of Florida candidates, Reform Party of Florida, Green Party of Florida, Libertarian Party of Florida, and the Party for Socialism and Liberation are on the ballot, as well as six write-in candidates.
Incumbent Republican Gus Biliarkis and Democrat Kimberly Walker are competing for the job of U. S. Representative for District 12 and Incumbent Democrat Charlie Crist and Republican Anna Paulina Luna are vying for U.S. Representative for District 13.
Local referendum
Pinellas County voters will be asked to decide yes or no to continue the one-half mill ad valorem tax that goes to help pay for school operating expenses. If approved, it would continue the tax until June 30, 2025. The money now must be shared with Charter schools by state law.
Pinellas County voters have supported the renewal of the half-mill property tax every four years since it was first approved in 2004. An independent committee oversees the distribution of funds to ensure that money is spent as voters intended, according to information at https://www.pcsb.org/referendum.
The money helps recruit and retain teachers: Eighty percent of the Referendum revenue supplements teacher salaries. In 2020, each teacher received a salary supplement of $5,231 as part of their base salary.
The referendum supports students through new or expanded classroom libraries, additional supplies, increased training opportunities for teachers and updated computers and technology.
It funds intensive small-group literacy programs that help students read at grade level, instrument rental fees for students that can't afford them and paid admission for field trips to museums and art galleries.
It provides all schools with equitable funding for quality art supplies, equipment and technology that help students produce strong and award-winning works of art.
The referendum helps pay for music, theater and dance equipment, technology, sound systems, uniforms and materials that support Pinellas County Schools’ performing arts programs.
Constitutional amendments
Voters also will be asked to make decisions on six constitutional amendments.
A yes vote to amendment one would mean that only United States citizens who are at least 18 years of age, a permanent resident of Florida, and registered to vote, as provided by law, would be qualified to vote in a Florida election.
A yes to amendment two would raise the state’s minimum wage to $10 an hour effective Sept. 30, 2021 and continue to increase the wage by $1 every year on Sept. 30 until it reaches $15 an hour on Sept. 30, 2026. After that, future minimum wage increases would be adjusted annually (on Sept. 30) based on inflation.
According to information with the ballot question, approval of amendment two is estimated to have a net negative impact on the state’s budget and may result in higher taxes or loss of government services.
Approval of amendment three would end closed primaries for state offices. Voters will be asked to say yes or no to allowing all registered voters to vote in primaries for state legislature, governor and cabinet regardless of political affiliation. All candidates would appear on the same ballot and the two highest vote-getters would be to advance to the general election. If only two candidates qualify for an election, no primary would be held and they would both advance to the general election. Candidates’ party affiliation may appear on the ballot as required by law. If approved, the amendment would be effective Jan. 1, 2024.
According to information with the question, the change could cost additional costs to local governments with little effect to the cost of elections to the state.
If voters say yes to amendment four, future amendments or revisions to the state constitution would have to be done by voter approval in two elections, not one election as it is now.
Approval could mean higher costs to state and local governments to conduct future elections, dependent on the number of ballot questions included in each election, according to information with the question. The potential impact to the budget is not known.
A yes vote to amendment five would increase the time during which accrued Save-Our-Homes benefits could be transferred from a prior homestead to a future homestead from 2 years to three years, effective Jan. 1, 2021.
Approval of amendment six would mean the additional homestead property tax discount given to certain veterans with permanent combat disabilities would carry over to their surviving spouse who holds legal or beneficial title to and permanently lives on the property until the spouse remarries or disposes of the property. The spouse could transfer the discount could transfer the discount only under certain conditions. If approved the discount would take effect Jan. 2, 2021.
Municipal elections
A number of municipalities have charter amendments or referendum questions on the Nov. 3 ballot.
Belleair Beach and Belleair Bluffs each have five charter amendments on the ballots. Largo has two charter amendments and Madeira Beach has six.
Clearwater has one referendum question and Tarpon Springs also has one.
Registered voters in Dunedin will be deciding between incumbent Julie Ward Bujalski and Heather Gracy for the mayor’s job and between Mike Quill and John Tornga for city commissioner Seat 3.
Largo voters will have to pick either incumbent Curtis Holmes or challenger Eric Gerard for city commissioner Seat 3.
In Seminole, voters will be asked to pick two from a field of three for council member. The choices are Tom Christy, Roger Edelman and James Joseph Quinn.
For more information on the Nov. 3 elections, visit votepinellas.com.
