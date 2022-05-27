Sales tax holiday arrives in time for start of hurricane season

The 2022 Atlantic basin hurricane season begins June 1 and, just in time, Florida’s Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday runs May 28-June 10.
The tax holiday allows Floridians to save a little cash when stocking on supplies recommended for their disaster kit.
Items on the list of eligible tax-free merchandise that are included in Pinellas County Emergency Management’s list as necessities for any disaster kit include: non-electric (manual) can opener, priced at $15 or less; non-electric food storage coolers, priced at $60 or less; portable self-powered light sources (flashlight and lanterns), priced at $40 or less; battery-operated radio, priced at $50 or less; plastic sheeting, tarps or other flexible waterproof sheeting, priced at $100 or less; and batteries. Eligible sizes are: AA-cell, AAA-cell, C-cell, D-cell, 6-volt and 9-volt.
And for the first time this year, certain pet supplies are included, thanks to Palm Harbor Girl Scout Troop No. 60601. The girls started an online petition and reached out to Speaker of the House Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, to get pet supplies added to the list of eligible items for the holiday.
Their efforts paid off and emergency pet supplies were added to the bill this year. In addition, the girls’ efforts earned the troop the coveted Girl Scouts Silver Award.
Tax-free items on the list for pets are: pet food, cans or pouches of wet food valued at $2 or less; collapsible or travel-sized food or water bowls valued at $15 or less; cat litter pan valued at $15 or less; pet waste disposal bags valued at $15 or less; hamster or rabbit substrate valued at $15 or less; leashes, collars and muzzles valued at $20 or less; pet pads valued at $20 or less; bags of dry pet food weighing 15 or fewer pounds valued at $30 or less and pet beds valued at $40 or less.
Disaster kit necessities
Not all necessities in a well-stocked disaster kit are on the list of tax-free items during the holiday, but they still should be included in everyone’s kit. The most important is having enough food, water and other supplies per person to last at least 72 hours after a disaster.
According to information at the county’s Emergency Management’s webpage, https://www.pinellascounty.org/resident/disasters.htm, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s website, ready.gov, the following are must-haves.
Experts recommend stocking up as soon as possible while supplies are plentiful. Don’t wait until the last minute when stock may be low and some items might not be available. The sooner you prepare the better.
Store your supplies in airtight plastic bags and store the bags in an easy-to-carry water proof container.
Food can include ready-to-eat canned meat, fruit and vegetables that requires no cooking, such as nuts, beef jerky, trail mix, raisins, peanut butter, granola bars and other nonperishable snacks. Pack plenty of formula and baby food as needed for your family.
One gallon of water per person per day is recommended supplemented with canned juices, sports drinks and powdered milk.
Other items recommended include:
• Cell phone with charger
• Utility knife
• Cups, plates and plastic utensils
• Seven-day supply of medications
• First Aid supplies
• Adhesive bandages, gauze pads and tape
• Soap and anti-bacterial hand gel
• Antiseptic
• Latex gloves, scissors and tweezers
• Thermometer
• Sunscreen
• Over-the-counter pain reliever
• Anti-diarrhea medicine and laxative
• Anti-itch cream
• Matches or lighter in a waterproof container
• Compass and local maps with shelter locations
• A shut-off wrench and other tools
• Fire extinguisher
• Multi-purpose tool, such as a Swiss Army knife
• Paper and pencil
• Portable toilet (5-gallon bucket, heavy trash bags, chlorine bleach)
• Toilet paper and moist towelettes
• Feminine supplies
• Personal hygiene items
• Dust, cloth or other facial mask
• One complete change of clothing and shoes per person
• Sturdy shoes or work boots
• Rain gear
• Blankets and sleeping bags
• Sunglasses
• Stuffed animal or favorite toy
• Blanket and pacifier
• Diapers and wipes
• Card and board games
• Books for all ages
• Copies of personal documents (medication list and pertinent medical information, proof of address, deed/lease to home, passports, birth certificates, insurance policies)
• Family and emergency contact information
• Extra cash or Traveler’s Checks (ATMs might be inoperable)
• Extra fuel for generator and car
• Whistle
• Extra car and house keys
• Towels
• Duct tape
• Scissors
• Work gloves
Items for pets
At a minimum, pack two weeks of food and water. Other items include:
• Proper identification
• Immunization and medical records
• County license rabies tag
• Medications
• Current photo of pet
• Favorite toys and blanket
• Cat litter/pan and scoop
• Grooming items
• Disinfectant
For more information on the sales tax holiday, visit https://floridarevenue.com/DisasterPrep/Pages/default.aspx.