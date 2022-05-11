CLEARWATER — Pinellas County commissioners received a bit of welcome news during an update on the Penny for Pinellas program presented during their May 5 work session.
Jackie Trainer, budget manager for the Office of Budget and Management’s capital improvement program, included an overview on the 1% infrastructure sales surtax, aka Penny for Pinellas, which is a special tax approved by voters by referendum every 10 years since 1990.
She also announced that tax collections, supplemented by grant money from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act, were on track to pay for projects promised back in 2017 when Penny IV was approved by 83% of voters.
Money collected will be used for CIP projects scheduled from January 2020-December 2029. The money cannot be used for operating or maintenance costs.
Before the vote in 2017, the county presented a plan on how it would spend the money, which is split with its municipalities. The county signed an agreement with municipalities to take 8.3% of the overall proceeds for projects devoted to economic development capital projects and housing, plus another 3% for jail and courts facilities.
The rest of the money would be divided with the county getting 51.75% and the municipalities sharing the remaining 48.25% based on a population formula.
Trainer’s presentation focused on the county’s portion of the taxes.
In 2017, OMB estimated that 51.75% of the money collected would amount to $915 million, pointing out that the total could change depending on the economy. Trainer showed a copy of the message that appeared with each page of material presented as county staff “educated” the public about the intended ways Penny money would be spent.
“The county allocation % by category excludes countywide investments and is subject to change because the priorities and needs, as defined by the community, may change over the 13-year span between today and the end of Penny IV in 2030. Also, the intent is to adopt a portfolio management approach to project priorities, resulting in projects that span multiple categories.”
Trainer showed a pie chart that accompanied the education materials, showing 45% of the county’s share of the tax collected ($412 million) going to roads, bridges and trails; 20% ($183 million) going to water quality, flood and sewer spill prevention; 18% ($165 million) going to community vitality; 10% ($91 million) going to safe, secure community; and 7% ($64 million) going to preserving parks and the environment.
During a June 2021 budget information session, OMB staff estimated that penny tax collections would be $877 million, resulting in a $100 million gap to pay for promised projects. At that time, construction and full projects estimates weren’t included.
By July 2021, estimated revenue was up to $951 million and with transfers from the general fund, the budget gap had been closed. Trainer pointed out that full project estimates still weren’t included.
Staff updated project estimates from September-October 2021 and included preliminary construction estimates. The funding gap increased to $114 million. In February of this year, new budgets were submitted. Project cost estimates increased mostly due to inflation and new project requests.
By April, estimated revenue from collections was up to $1.04 billion. Trainer said the budget was nearly balanced, as long as no new projects were included and estimated construction costs stayed the same.
She showed an updated pie chart that reflects a new plan on how the county’s share of Penny for Pinellas would be spent.
Staff had proposed to spend 45% of the money on roads, bridges and trails. In 2022, the share had increased to 56%. The plan in 2017 called for spending 20% of the county’s share on water quality, flood and sewer spill prevention. The 2022 plan decreased the share to 17%. The split for safe, secure community went from 10% in 2017 to 8% in 2022, preserving parks and the environment changed from 7% in 2017 to 8% in 2022, and community vitality went from 18% in 2017 to 11% in 2022.
“We’re only three years into the Penny and doing what we promised to do,” Trainer said.
The commission has been under fire by some residents who claim money for transportation is being used for affordable housing. In actuality, affordable housing projects are being funded by the 8.3% of proceeds devoted to economic development capital projects and housing.
“We’re delivering on exactly what we promised in 2017,” said County Administrator Barry Burton.
He said staff would continue to do all it could to supplement Penny money through the use of grants. He said two consultants had been hired to help with the grant process. Staff also will look for ways that American Rescue Plan Act money could help pay for projects to be paid for with Penny money, including those intended to enhance communities, he said.
