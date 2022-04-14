PIE sets record in March passengers
CLEARWATER — St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport reports that March 2022 was a record-setter with the most-ever passengers for the month in the airport’s history.
Officials also say that March 2022 was the second biggest month overall in the airport’s history. According to the passenger report, 255,309 passengers traveled through the airport, call letters PIE. Year-to-date, passengers are up 47%.
Allegiant, PIE’s largest carrier, began service to two new destinations in March, Clarksburg, West Virginia and Akron-Canton, Ohio. PIE now offers 65 non-stop destinations.
For more information, visit fly2pie.com.
County prepares for black skimmer nesting
Pinellas County Parks & Conservation Resources, in partnership with Audubon Florida, have pre-posted a nesting area for black skimmers at the north end of Sand Key Park’s beach near the jetty.
Pre-posting means an area has been marked and protected before the shorebirds begin nesting.
Beachgoers and fishermen will notice this large area is protected with signs and ropes to create an undisturbed area for breeding black skimmers, which are a threatened species of medium-sized birds in Florida with a long bill that is used to “skim” the water in search of fish. Wooden decoys are being used to attract skimmers to this protected area.
Skimmers breed in large colonies and will lay between three to five eggs. Skimmer chicks hatch covered in soft, downy feathers and rely on their parents for food and protection. Predators include crows, gulls and coyotes. These chicks will grow quickly over a few weeks and can start flying around four weeks.
You can protect black skimmers by keeping this area undisturbed and following these easy steps:
• Do not enter the posted area. Keep this area safe for skimmers!
• Leave pets off the beach. Many pets, particularly dogs, resemble predators to skimmers and can cause nest and chick abandonment.
• Walk around flocks of birds. Resting birds are conserving energy to survive and raise their young.
• Take trash with you. Trash can attract certain predators, such as crows, to the beach.
• Report disturbances. Rangers and the Florida Wildlife Commission can assist when birds are being harassed.
If the birds nest in the area, it will remain posted until Aug. 31.
Hope Villages of America announces expansion plans
Hope Villages of America recently announced its plans to expand support from Pinellas County to the greater Tampa Bay area. HVA helps those who are food insecure, in need of housing or are facing homelessness, domestic violence victims and those experiencing all forms of abuse from elder abuse to child bullying.
HVA is one of the few multidimensional organizations able to address this wide range of socioeconomic issues and is seeing an increasing need to help those who are suffering.
“We see this as our mission and time to take action and help,” said Kirk Ray Smith, president and CEO of HVA, in a press release. “Our organization’s name really is intentional and says it all. We can overcome major obstacles together — with a village — and not just in Pinellas County, but beyond. That’s why we’re expanding to the greater Tampa Bay region and with plans to provide support nationally in the future.”
HVA is a 95-percent volunteer organization (2,500 volunteers each year with 80 employees), serving 150,000 individuals and families annually — or 15 percent of the county's population.
The lives HVA touches include more than 300 individuals in emergency shelters, 70,000 food-insecure individuals and thousands of people through the safe house and outreach centers.
This year HVA will embark on Phase Two of the organization’s expansion, and there are plans for a three-to-five-year approach that serves communities nationwide.
For more information, visit https://hopevillagesofamerica.org/.