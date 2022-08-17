CLEARWATER — More than 2 million people share the 67-mile Pinellas Trail each year, and it’s not unusual to get some complaints from those who use it. However, the rising popularity of E-bicycles has resulted in an increase in grievances.
Paul Cozzie, Parks & Conservation Resources director, presented an update to county commissioners Aug. 11 about some of the current issues with the Pinellas Trail.
The trail, a linear park or greenway corridor, offers a diversity of recreational amenities, from low-impact exercise such as walking and jogging to stress-relieving strolls. It serves as an alternative transportation corridor for commuters and others looking to stay off the busy roadways. It is also popular with tourists.
Cozzie said with that mix of uses it is not unexpected to have some degree of conflict. He pointed to user experience versus expectations as one reason for the criticisms. Other issues were lack of trail courtesy, not following the posted speed limit of 20 mph and failure to “stay right except to pass.”
The most protests seem to have come after the introduction of E-bikes and other micromobility devices, he said. Micromobility devices are small lightweight vehicles that typically operate at speeds below 15 mph.
Commissioner Dave Eggers said he had been hearing more about encounters between walkers and bicyclists. Cozzie said that was one of the consequences of success with so many people wanting to use the trail.
Eggers asked what was being done to minimize confrontations that get nasty. Cozzie said work was ongoing to remove old trail markings and replace them with the “stay right” message.
Forward Pinellas recently conducted a speed study on the trail that used a combination of counters and 10 hours of field observation with radar at various locations.
Two hours of field work using the county’s speed guns was done in Dunedin and Palm Harbor April 11, two hours was conducted in Bay Pines and St. Petersburg April 12, with another hour at Dunedin and Bay Pines on Dec. 13.
Forward Pinellas Executive Director Whit Blanton said results showed that the frequency of E-bikes traveling at 20 mph is very low on the trail and amounted to less than 1% of all bicyclists and 5-10% of speeding bicyclists. The number of speeders recorded equaled 5,729 with an overall speeding rate of 1.05%.
The highest number of speeders, 3.6%, was recorded in East Lake; 2.6% in Bay Pines; 1.3% in St. Petersburg; 1% in Seminole; 0.5% in Dunedin and Clearwater; and 0.25% in Walsingham.
He said there was no data to support that E-bicyclists were speeding.
The conclusion: “It’s more of a perception issue,” he said.
The study also found that most conflicts were occurring in Dunedin.
The occurrence of E-bikes on the Pinellas Trail and the county’s roadways will likely continue to increase, Blanton said. E-bikes averaged 13.3% on the trail this year. They are the fastest growing segment of bike sales in the U.S. with 240% growth in the last year.
Several municipalities have or are considering ordinances to govern E-bikes due to the conflicts between cyclists and pedestrians, including St. Petersburg, St. Pete Beach, North Redington Beach, Indian Shores, Treasure Island, Madeira Beach and Dunedin.
St. Petersburg restricts the use of E-bikes and E-scooters from downtown and Central Avenue and the Pier and enforces the use of rentals through GPS and display information. Beach communities don’t allow E-bikes to be used on the beach and prohibits the bikes from sidewalks and some local streets.
The last part of the presentation was from Joan Rice, county transportation and traffic engineer, who provided results from an online E-bike survey conducted for three weeks in April with more than 2,000 participants.
Participants included 9% non-bicyclists, 52% traditional bicyclists, 20% E-bike only and 19% traditional and E-bike users.
The survey found that 99% of E-bike users owned their own bike with 75% of the bikes being two years old or less. Another 18% said they are thinking about buying an E-bike.
The No. 1 reason for owning an E-bike was for health or disability reasons. Seventy-one percent said they would buy an E-bike if they had a physical limitation. Other reasons people gave for owning an E-bike was being able to go farther, for fun, as a clean energy alternate to driving, running errands, more efficient trips and commuting.
Eighty percent of those surveyed said they had safety concerns with the top one being the speed of the bikes. They viewed E-bike users as reckless, dangerous, as people who don’t follow the rules and lack courtesy.
They think E-bikes are beyond the physical ability of the users and are intimidated by the weight and size of the E-bike and its lack of sound. The majority, 51% said their E-bike weighed more than 50 pounds.
Trail continues to grow
Officials celebrated the opening of another 6.7 miles of trail from Enterprise Road through the Countryside portion of Clearwater to John Chesnut Sr. Park in Palm Harbor on Aug. 5.
It marked the completion of what has been known as the north gap of the Pinellas Trail Loop.
The Duke Energy Trail is now mostly complete. A pedestrian bridge still needs to be constructed over the Lake Tarpon Outfall Canal. Construction is expected to begin in the summer of 2024.
A temporary connection is now in use from the intersection from Tampa Road and McMullen Booth Road to East Lake Road is currently being used.
Latest estimates show that the 75-mile trail will likely be finished sometime in 2024.
About the trail
According to Cozzie, the trail is cooperatively managed by Public Works, Parks and Conservation Resources and Forward Pinellas, along with support from municipalities. Public Works is responsible for pavement, ditch maintenance, traffic signage, capital construction, bridges and overpasses.
Parks and Conservation Resources manages volunteers, including Friends of the Pinellas Trail, Ranger Patrol. It is responsible for 911 Safety Markers, trash and litter and mowing. Forward Pinellas helps with support, trail security and maintains attendance and visitation data.
Actual law enforcement is done by local police departments and the sheriff’s office.
It is open from 7 a.m. to sunset daily.
For more information visit, https://www.pinellascounty.org/trailgd/default.htm.
