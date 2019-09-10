The method of water treatment for Pinellas County and its wholesale customers will be temporarily modified between Monday, Sept. 23, and Saturday, Oct. 12. The second of two short-term changes from chloramine to chlorine disinfection in 2019 is a routine maintenance measure designed to optimize water quality.
Those affected by this program include Pinellas County Utilities water customers, as well as customers in the cities of Clearwater, Pinellas Park and Safety Harbor.
The disinfection program is designed to maintain distribution system water quality and minimize the potential for any future problems. There have been no indications of significant bacteriological contamination problems in the system. The water will continue to meet all federal and state standards for safe drinking water.
Kidney dialysis patients should not be impacted, but they should contact their dialysis care provider for more information about chlorine treatment. Fish owners should not be affected if they already have a system in place to remove chloramines, but they should contact local pet suppliers with any questions.
Customers may notice a difference in the taste and/or odor of the water during this temporary change in treatment.
Chlorine was used as the primary disinfectant in the water for more than 50 years prior to 2002. Pinellas County switched to chloramine in 2002 to ensure compliance with Environmental Protection Agency standards. Many communities using chloramine convert back to chlorine for short periods of time to maintain system water quality.
For more information, visit www.pinellascounty.org/utilities or contact Pinellas County Utilities Customer Service at 727-464-4000.