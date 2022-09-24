Tropical Storm Ian strengthening as it tracks toward Florida

The eight and ninth named storms of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season formed Sept. 23. Residents and guests all along the west coast of Florida are asked to stay tuned to the tropical weather forecast as a possible major hurricane could approach the state on Monday or Tuesday.
The eight storm, Hermine, wasn’t expected to be much of a threat as it tracked northward over the far eastern Atlantic. At 11 p.m., it was 315 miles northeast of the Cabo Verde Island moving north at 10 mph. Maximum sustained winds were 40 mph. To be classified as a tropical storm, it must have maximum sustained winds of at least 39 mph.
Hermine is expected to begin to weaken starting tonight and could become a remnant low on Monday.
Tropical Storm Ian is the one to keep a close eye on, forecasters say. Formerly known as Tropical Depression 9, the storm was located about 685 miles southeast of Kingston Jamaica and 1,095 miles east-southeast of the Grand Cayman at 11 p.m. Friday. It was moving west-northwest at 12 mph. Maximum sustained winds were 40 mph.
Ian is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by Sunday night as it passes near or over the Cayman Islands. It could strengthen into a major hurricane as it begins to travel along the west coast of Florida on Tuesday. The National Weather Service predicts tropical weather conditions in Tampa Bay and Pinellas County on Tuesday with hurricane conditions possible on Tuesday night and Wednesday.
Ian is expected to move westward or west-northwestward through early Sunday, according to the 11 p.m. information from the National Hurricane Center. Then late on Sunday, the storm is expected to turn toward the northwest before tracking north-northwestward late Monday.
On the current forecast track, the center of Ian should move across the central Caribbean Sea through Saturday, pass southwest of Jamaica on Sunday and then move near or over the Cayman Islands Sunday night or early Monday. Ian is expected to approach western Cuba on Monday before moving near the Florida Keys as a major hurricane on Tuesday.
Computer models continue to show agreement with the forecast over the next couple of days. After that, two scenarios emerge with one tracking Ian across south Florida and the second moving the storm over the eastern Gulf of Mexico by day five. The new official forecast takes Ian between the two.
Forecasters say conditions should be conducive for faster strengthening between days two and three as Ian moves over the northwestern Caribbean Sea toward western Cuba. Ian is expected to move over very warm waters. Intensification should be gradual as the storm gets better organized.
In the 11 p.m. forecast discussion, forecasters noted that was possible that Ian could be stronger than what is shown in the official forecast. Currently the storm is forecast to be a Category 3 with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph within 96 hours before weakening to 110 mph within 120 hours. The official forecast shows it as a major hurricane over the eastern Gulf of Mexico when it approaches the west coast of Florida.
Forecasters still say it is still too soon to know Ian’s exact track and intensity as it approaches Florida next week; however, it is time to make sure everyone has a hurricane plan in place and that hurricane kits are stocked as ready. Residents and guests are urged to closely monitor the weather.
Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency order Friday afternoon for 24 counties including Pinellas and others in Tampa Bay and along the west coast.
“This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to make their preparations,” DeSantis said in a press release. “We are coordinating with all state and local government partners to track potential impacts of this storm.”
Pinellas County Emergency Management also was keeping a close eye on the storm and encouraging residents and guests to do the same as they review preparedness plans and evacuation zones. Updates from county government will be posted at www.pinellascounty.org, on Facebook @PinellasCountyNews and Twitter @PinellasCoNews.
Public Works has begun checking and preparing the county’s stormwater drainage system to reduce the risk of flooding. Residents are advised to inspect and clear their gutters and nearby storm drain inlets of debris to help prevent flooding.
Residents should stay informed by signing up at Alert Pinellas. Visit www.pinellascounty.org/alertpinellas and download the new Ready Pinellas app in the App Store or Google Play store for real-time storm updates.
Residents also should monitor local news media, National Weather Service, www.pinellascounty.org, Facebook @PinellasCountyNews and Twitter @PinellasCoNews.
Review tips and planning tools in the 2022 All Hazards Preparedness Guide online at www.pinellascounty.org/emergency.
Pinellas County updated evacuation zones for the 2022 hurricane season. Check your evacuation zone one of the following ways:
• Visit storm.pinellascounty.org.
• Download the Ready Pinellas app.
• Call 727-453-3150 from a landline; enter 10-digit home phone number.
Residents also are encouraged to:
• Review disaster plans.
• Purchase necessary items to complete survival kit now.
• Prepare kit and gather important papers.
• Review checklist online at www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/prepareahead.htm,
• Download a registration form for pet shelters now by visiting www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/petpreparedness.
Download a registration form for special needs shelters now by visiting https://www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/specialneeds.htm#register.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.