The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office announced that deputies will be restricting access to the barrier islands starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday in preparation for Hurricane Ian. Only residents or citizens with legitimate business will be allowed access.
The restricted access will continue until the storm passes the Pinellas County area.
Cities/communities where access is restricted to barrier islands: Belleair Beach, Belleair Shore, Clearwater, Dunedin Causeway/ Honeymoon Island, Indian Rocks Beach, Indian Shores, Madeira Beach, North Redington Beach, Redington Beach, Redington Shores, St. Pete Beach, Tierra Verde, and Treasure Island.
The following citizens will have access to barrier islands: residents, property owners, business owners, business employees, and contractors.
In order to gain access to the barrier islands, citizens must provide their Barrier Island Re-Entry Permit or photo ID and reasonable proof that they reside or have legitimate business on the barrier islands.
Additional law enforcement resources will be patrolling all of the mandatory evacuation areas.